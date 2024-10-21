Somebody call the sheriff, because these adorable cats in cowboy costumes just stole our hearts! A pet owner on social media caught the sweetest footage of their four-legged friends dressed in their Wild West best. These kitties seemed to be having a rootin’-tootin’ good time as they pranced around in their tiny cowboy hats and kerchiefs. This precious video has been going viral online!

Many cats don’t like being dressed up, but these two didn’t seem to mind their cowboy costumes at all. In fact, they looked like they really enjoyed running around the open fields in their little outfits! Pumpkin, an orange kitty, made an excellent sheriff while Jack Spicer, a tuxedo cat, was the perfect sidekick. What made this video even better was the epic sunset!

“Sheriff Pumpkin is keeping Jack Spicer in line,” joked the cats’ owner in their caption.

Commenters loved seeing these cats play pretend in their cowboy costumes.

“Sheriff Pumpkin and Deputy Spicer are the Law in this here town!” wrote one user.

Another quipped, “Meowboys.”

There are plenty more videos of these cats wearing cowboy costumes on Jack Spicer’s Instagram account. In fact, his profile is filled with them! Some of these videos show the adorable tuxedo cat roaming the outdoors alone, while others feature some of his four-legged friends .

Here’s what happened when this little cowboy met a real cow.

In one clip, Jack Spicer met an actual cow while dressed in his cowboy kerchief. Unfortunately, this little cat didn’t seem to hit it off with the larger animal at all. After sizing the cow up for a moment, he took off!

It’s a good thing that this cat isn’t an actual cowboy, because we’re pretty sure that being scared of cows would hold him back in that profession. As long as he looks cute in his costume, though, that’s good enough for us!

You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

The post “Meowdy, Purrtner!” Cats Frolic In The Field Wearing Cutest Cowboy Costumes appeared first on InspireMore .