Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • InspireMore

    “Meowdy, Purrtner!” Cats Frolic In The Field Wearing Cutest Cowboy Costumes

    By Bianca Wooden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlFuY_0wFMPMj500

    Somebody call the sheriff, because these adorable cats in cowboy costumes just stole our hearts! A pet owner on social media caught the sweetest footage of their four-legged friends dressed in their Wild West best. These kitties seemed to be having a rootin’-tootin’ good time as they pranced around in their tiny cowboy hats and kerchiefs. This precious video has been going viral online!

    Many cats don’t like being dressed up, but these two didn’t seem to mind their cowboy costumes at all. In fact, they looked like they really enjoyed running around the open fields in their little outfits! Pumpkin, an orange kitty, made an excellent sheriff while Jack Spicer, a tuxedo cat, was the perfect sidekick. What made this video even better was the epic sunset!

    “Sheriff Pumpkin is keeping Jack Spicer in line,” joked the cats’ owner in their caption.

    Commenters loved seeing these cats play pretend in their cowboy costumes.

    “Sheriff Pumpkin and Deputy Spicer are the Law in this here town!” wrote one user.

    Another quipped, “Meowboys.”

    There are plenty more videos of these cats wearing cowboy costumes on Jack Spicer’s Instagram account. In fact, his profile is filled with them! Some of these videos show the adorable tuxedo cat roaming the outdoors alone, while others feature some of his four-legged friends .

    Here’s what happened when this little cowboy met a real cow.

    In one clip, Jack Spicer met an actual cow while dressed in his cowboy kerchief. Unfortunately, this little cat didn’t seem to hit it off with the larger animal at all. After sizing the cow up for a moment, he took off!

    It’s a good thing that this cat isn’t an actual cowboy, because we’re pretty sure that being scared of cows would hold him back in that profession. As long as he looks cute in his costume, though, that’s good enough for us!

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post “Meowdy, Purrtner!” Cats Frolic In The Field Wearing Cutest Cowboy Costumes appeared first on InspireMore .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    “Asking My Cat If He Wants To Show Us His Dance Dance”
    InspireMore5 days ago
    Baby’s Reaction To Seeing Dad Sing On Stage Is The Cutest Thing Ever
    InspireMore6 days ago
    Precious Farm Kitty Makes Some Big Friends… And There Are Definitely No Milk-Related Ulterior Motives
    InspireMore6 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Meet “The Cutest Ring Bearer Of All” — You Might Recognize His Face!
    InspireMore21 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    “When Your Mum Has Better Dance Moves Than You”
    InspireMore7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Mom Disturbs Baby’s Slumber & His Reaction Is On Point
    InspireMore6 days ago
    Henry Winkler Is Looking “Cool” As Ever In Date Night Pic With Wife Stacey
    InspireMore22 hours ago
    Alligator Lives His Best Life After Finding A Perfectly Made Bed Floating Down A Canal—& The Internet Has Jokes
    InspireMore5 days ago
    Boyfriend’s Beach Proposal Keeps Getting Thwarted By Unsuspecting Girlfriend
    InspireMore8 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Have To See It To Believe It: Internet Loses Its Collective Mind Over Bizarre Bird
    InspireMore7 days ago
    Person In Piñata Costume Has Perfect Reaction When Smacked With Pool Noodle
    InspireMore9 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Pediatrician Comes Up With The Best Vending Machine For Little Patients!
    InspireMore4 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    2-Year-Old Expresses Her Feelings In Remarkable Display Of Emotional Intelligence
    InspireMore5 days ago
    Stevie Wonder & Sting Make Emotional Surprise Performances At Ethel Kennedy’s Memorial, Watch
    InspireMore3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Reba McEntire Reveals How Rex Linn Has Given Her A “Newfound Strength”
    InspireMore7 days ago
    Teacher Finds Purrfectly Unique “Hack” For Motivating Her Students
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Skilled Artist Sculpts Stunning Dragon Figurine From Nature
    InspireMore4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Maggie Rogers Sings Slowed Down, Bittersweet One Direction Hit During Tearful Liam Payne Tribute
    InspireMore4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    This Frenchie’s Favorite Thing In The World? Checking On Mom’s Baby
    InspireMore3 days ago
    Ringo Starr Thinks Taylor Swift Is The Most Influential Artist Since The Beatles
    InspireMore16 hours ago
    Dog Is NOT A Fan Of What Mom Did With The Stick She Found
    InspireMore1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy