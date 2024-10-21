Open in App
    • InspireMore

    Tiny Skier’s Adorable “Confession” Is Too Cute — And Too Relatable!

    By Kelsey Bjork,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whINn_0wFKtcN500

    Katy Robin and her family of three love to go on adventures together, and they document many of them on social media. For the most part, Katy, her husband, and their kids have a blast! But like all of us, there are some days when going out for an adventure doesn’t sound like the most fun idea. Unfortunately for Katy’s girl, this is something she didn’t realize until she was in the middle of skiing.

    For a while, the Robin family had a blast on the slopes… but then Emi put a pause on their adventure. Turns out, she needed to explain to Mom that, while her parents are “zoomer-arounders,” she’s more of a “layer-arounder.” Actually, it’s probably best if you hear Emi explain her thoughts herself — watch the video below to do just that!

    At this moment, Katy could have gotten frustrated, especially since she knows that Emi does enjoy being a “zoomer-arounder” most days. Instead, she took the time to listen and better understand what her kid needed. The answer? A bit of a break! Feeling too warm, Katy started by removing the excess layers off Emi. From here, the two of them took a much-needed break.

    Little Girl Pauses Her Family’s Skiing Adventure Because She’s a “Layer-Arounder”

    After their break, which included a tasty snack of gummies, Emi herself asked if they could keep skiing. Best of all, Katy made sure to include both “zoomer-arounder” and “layer-arounder” activities that day. So, after a day of skiing, it was time for some hot cocoa while snuggled up with a good book!

    “I wish I had had the words to say this to my kind, dear, and so very active mother when I was little,” someone shares in the comment section, with another adding , “I’ve never related to anything more.”

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here !

    The post Tiny Skier’s Adorable “Confession” Is Too Cute — And Too Relatable! appeared first on InspireMore .

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy