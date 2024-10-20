Open in App
    This Frenchie’s Favorite Thing In The World? Checking On Mom’s Baby

    By Bianca Wooden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17f6Bk_0wEPMSSM00

    When this dog mom found out she had a human baby on the way, she decided to start prepping her Frenchie for the arrival of a two-legged sibling. Lauren Michelle caught the cutest footage of her pooch learning to inspect the empty crib. This way, when the little girl was finally born, the dog would already know how to check up on her. An adorable video of these training sessions has received over two million views on social media!

    In this precious clip, Lauren taught her pup to respond to the words, “Go check the baby.” Whenever the Frenchie heard this command, he ran into the baby’s room and hopped up onto a seat stationed next to the crib. Even though he had no idea why he was being asked to do this, he still responded enthusiastically each time. He got a big surprise when the little girl was finally born!

    This Frenchie wasn’t expecting to find a baby in the crib.

    “My whole pregnancy, we trained our dog to ‘go check on the baby’ and couldn’t wait for the day that we actually got to show him the baby,” Mom wrote over the video. “This was the moment he met her for the first time.”

    This Frenchie was totally shocked when he found a baby in the usually empty crib! He stared at the unfamiliar figure for a moment before hopping down from his seat to get a better look. A series of hilariously excited snorts came from the pooch as he stood on his back paws and peered through the bars.

    “There’s actually a baby in there!” Lauren exclaimed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0T8D_0wEPMSSM00
    Screengrab from TikTok

    Miraculously, this commotion didn’t wake the child . She continued to nap unconcernedly as the pup made confused, garbled noises outside her bed. Once the Frenchie gets used to having a baby in the house, we’re sure these two will become the best of friends!

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post This Frenchie’s Favorite Thing In The World? Checking On Mom’s Baby appeared first on InspireMore .

