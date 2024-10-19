Skilled Artist Sculpts Stunning Dragon Figurine From Nature

Sticks, leaves, pinecones, wax, and patience are the base ingredients for an astonishing dragon sculpture. What starts out looking like a pile of yard waste transforms into a striking figurine of intricate beauty. Once complete, the artist casts the tiny figure in solid bronze to immortalize the effects of her artistic genius . The entire process is time-consuming and expensive. However, she can create duplicates with a mold for each figure without losing the original detail.

The artist is Roxy Becofsky, who describes her shop as a “Sculpture artist making funky silver jewelry and magical minis shop.” While viewing video clips of her work , you will stare slack-jawed at the incredible talent and love she pours into every piece.

In Roxy’s videos, her cat is integral to quality assurance. The QA inspector closely monitors each step of the dragon sculpture, beginning with selecting the perfect stick.

Roxy carefully adds on bits and pieces using hot wax to form the body of the dragon sculpture. Next, she plucks the individual scales from a pine cone . Each scale i s affixed to the dragon’s body to bring the little animal to life. The inspector examines the placement of each scale to ensure a beautiful final product.

The head and body are constructed separately and then joined together. Once the tiny dragon sculpture has a head, Roxy carefully affixes fragile leaves as wings. She is almost ready to call the project complete.

The tiny dragon sculpture gets a final QA check, and the artwork is ready to be created in a mold. The mold allows Roxy to recreate the artwork in solid bronze.

