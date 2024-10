Man Puts Endearing But Honest Spin On Dad’s Obituary & People Are In Hysterics

There are people in this world who just want to make it better. They make people smile, laugh, and feel good. Sadly, we don’t always get to meet them . We only learn about them once they’re gone. According to his son, Charles, Robert Adolph Boehm was a character. Everyone in their Texas town knew him and loved him for his quirks. Sadly, Robert passed away rather unexpectedly on October 6, 2024. Charles wanted to pay homage to his dad and wrote a hilarious obituary.

Robert Was One Of A Kind

Charles wrote, “Robert was born in Winters, TX, to the late Walter Boehm and Betty Smith on May 6, 1950, after which God immediately and thankfully broke the mold and attempted to cover up the evidence.”

He continued with one irreverent joke after another. Robert wrote about his mother, siblings, and his father’s zest for life.

“A man of many interests, Robert was not to be entranced by historical weapons alone but also had a penchant for fashion, frequently seen about town wearing the latest trend in homemade leather moccasins, a wide collection of unconventional hats, and boldly mismatched shirts and pants,” Charles continued.

But he left the crowd laughing when it was all said and done. “We have all done our best to enjoy/weather Robert’s antics up to this point, but he is God’s problem now.”

Roberts Funeral Directors posted Robert’s obituary and funeral information online, making many people laugh.

A fan wrote, “You ever read an obituary and think, ‘Dang, I’m sorry I never had the chance to meet them. They seemed pretty cool’ That’s me with this guy.”

So many agreed.

Like this person, “Dear God i wished I would met this man. I’m not ashamed to say, this obituary made me laugh.”

And this one. “Man, I feel like I really missed out by not meeting this guy.”

All we can say is “same.”

