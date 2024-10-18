Open in App
    Grandma Paints Granddaughter So “When I’m Gone She’ll Always Know The Way I Saw Her”

    By Kelsey Bjork,

    2 days ago
    Grandmas show their love in all kinds of ways . But when you have a grandma like Alice Williams, you just might find yourself with a stunning piece of art. For over 50 years , Alice has dedicated much of her life to the art of painting. In that time, she’s had the opportunity to paint countless pieces of stunning work — and Grandma doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon! While this is how she makes money, art is also how she expresses herself for herself — and the ones she loves.

    This can be seen in the breathtaking painting that Alice made for her granddaughter. In fact, her granddaughter is a huge focus of the painting. Inspiration for this piece came, in part, because Alice says that “when I’m gone, she’ll always know the way I saw her.” See for yourself in the heartwarming video below.

    In this beautiful painting, Alice’s granddaughter can be seen sitting in a chair, just in front of a bright pink wall. On this wall is a colorful painting. Then, next to the woman, there’s a table with a lamp and an elephant sculpture on top. Each brushstroke was made with love , and that couldn’t be clearer. Watch the video below for more insight into the details Alice added into the painting.

    Grandma’s Love for Her Granddaughter Shines Through When She Paints Her a Breathtaking Piece of Art

    “This is such an incredible gift. She will cherish it for her whole life,” someone shares in the comments, with another sharing their own story , “I am crying so hard. My grandfather who now has Alzheimer’s drew and painted pictures of us all thru our childhood. Even though he is slowly slipping away and forgetting me I will forever have those.”

    Erica
    10h ago
    you don't see painting happening no more of lying just in shelters or where their is people trying to release their stress at.. but it's good that people are starting to share their thoughts on paper with color
    brenda daniels
    1d ago
    A bit presumptuous
