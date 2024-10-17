Baby’s Reaction To Seeing Dad Sing On Stage Is The Cutest Thing Ever

After seeing her dad sing in public, this baby is officially his number one fan! Mom caught the most precious footage of this little girl watching her father play live music in a restaurant. Her expression when she realized who was singing was way too cute for words! This child’s reaction was a million times better than a stadium full of adoring fans.

In this hilarious video, the baby was sitting in a high chair when she saw her dad singing and playing the guitar. Her eyes lit up and her jaw positively dropped. From the look on her face, you’d think she was seeing a celebrity! When she was done fangirling, she turned to the rest of her family as if to say, “Are you seeing this?”

Although there didn’t seem to be much of a crowd in the restaurant, this musician had already won the approval of the person who mattered most. As a dad, there’s no better feeling in the world than seeing your baby look at you like you’re a rockstar!

This adorable video has been going viral online. Commenters are totally falling in love with this beautiful father -daughter moment!

“Imagine being up there singing and looking out to see THAT little fan with that reaction,” wrote one user. “That’s as good as it gets right there.”

“Adorable,” another person said. “As a girl dad, I know that he was gushing when he saw that reaction.”

A third added, “How did he keep a straight face!?”

It can be pretty intimidating to play music live, especially as a solo artist. We’re sure that seeing his baby daughter’s adoring face in the restaurant gave this dad an extra confidence boost during his performance!

