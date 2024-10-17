Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • InspireMore

    Baby’s Reaction To Seeing Dad Sing On Stage Is The Cutest Thing Ever

    By Bianca Wooden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456LoK_0wALZuVj00

    After seeing her dad sing in public, this baby is officially his number one fan! Mom caught the most precious footage of this little girl watching her father play live music in a restaurant. Her expression when she realized who was singing was way too cute for words! This child’s reaction was a million times better than a stadium full of adoring fans.

    In this hilarious video, the baby was sitting in a high chair when she saw her dad singing and playing the guitar. Her eyes lit up and her jaw positively dropped. From the look on her face, you’d think she was seeing a celebrity! When she was done fangirling, she turned to the rest of her family as if to say, “Are you seeing this?”

    Although there didn’t seem to be much of a crowd in the restaurant, this musician had already won the approval of the person who mattered most. As a dad, there’s no better feeling in the world than seeing your baby look at you like you’re a rockstar!

    This adorable video has been going viral online. Commenters are totally falling in love with this beautiful father -daughter moment!

    “Imagine being up there singing and looking out to see THAT little fan with that reaction,” wrote one user. “That’s as good as it gets right there.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPORX_0wALZuVj00
    Screengrab from TikTok

    “Adorable,” another person said. “As a girl dad, I know that he was gushing when he saw that reaction.”

    A third added, “How did he keep a straight face!?”

    It can be pretty intimidating to play music live, especially as a solo artist. We’re sure that seeing his baby daughter’s adoring face in the restaurant gave this dad an extra confidence boost during his performance!

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post Baby’s Reaction To Seeing Dad Sing On Stage Is The Cutest Thing Ever appeared first on InspireMore .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Toddler Was So Excited To See Grandma That He Nearly Defied Gravity
    InspireMore5 days ago
    “When Your Mum Has Better Dance Moves Than You”
    InspireMore3 days ago
    Little girl ends joke-telling session with her parents on an epic note, hilariously roasting her dad
    Upworthy2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Little Boy Practices Picture-Perfect Smile With Mom… Then She Sees His School Photo
    InspireMore26 days ago
    10 Rude Phrases Your Southern Mama Hates
    The Daily South2 days ago
    Hilarious Difference: “My Toddler’s Hair Before Bed Vs. When She Wakes Up”
    InspireMore5 hours ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US15 hours ago
    Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick take on TikTok dance challenge in sweet video
    GMA3 days ago
    Guess Who This Happy Lil' Girl Turned Into!
    TMZ4 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy16 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Another “Reba” Star Is Joining Melissa Peterman & Reba McEntire On “Happy’s Place”
    InspireMore14 hours ago
    Lizzo Reveals What She Eats In A Day After 60-Lb Weight Loss Revealed In New Photos: Cauliflower Hash Browns, More
    shefinds1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Drunk mom complained ‘her chance at a nursing career was over’ after she abandoned severely injured 9-year-old son in crash: Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Mom Disturbs Baby’s Slumber & His Reaction Is On Point
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Meet “The Cutest Ring Bearer Of All” — You Might Recognize His Face!
    InspireMore17 days ago
    Karen Read claims she ‘collapsed’ and ‘didn’t want to be alive’ after learning of cop beau’s death
    New York Post23 hours ago
    Have To See It To Believe It: Internet Loses Its Collective Mind Over Bizarre Bird
    InspireMore2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    'Watched her life leave her body': Man who submerged wife of 42 years in their basement sink learns his fate
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    You Have To See It To Believe It: Passerby Captures Footage Of Unusual Rollerskater
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Dog Dad Reads Pup’s Report Card From Daycare & It’s Hilariously Telling
    InspireMore11 days ago
    Skilled Artist Sculpts Stunning Dragon Figurine From Nature
    InspireMore6 hours ago
    Golden retriever breaks the internet with his adorable reaction to bringing new baby sister home
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Family Saves A Cat Abandoned In Their Barn And He Becomes Their Baby’s Best Friend
    happywhisker.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy