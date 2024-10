Toddler & Golden Retriever BFFs Show How “Brotherhood Comes In The Form Of Dogs Too”

This toddler and his golden retriever are proving that dogs aren’t just “man’s best friends” — they’re also family! One mom shared some truly precious footage of her small son interacting with the family pet. Their relationship is too sweet for words! It’s no wonder this woman calls them “her two best boys.”

“Brotherhood comes in the form of dogs, too,” Mom wrote in the caption of her social media post.

Maui the golden retriever is this toddler’s best buddy, role model, and more. In her video, the little boy’s mother shared just how much her son has learned from playing with the friendly dog. One clip showed the child figuring out how to climb up the stairs by following Maui’s example. Later, she caught the boy covering the exhausted pooch with a blanket. It seems that taking care of his four-legged friend is making this kid a more thoughtful person!

This little boy and his dog appear to be pretty much inseparable. Whether they’re playing outside or cuddling together, their affection for one another is undeniable. When the toddler rides his bike, the golden retriever is right beside him, cheering him on. When he’s getting ready for bed, the child gives his pup a sweet goodnight kiss. No wonder Mom calls the golden retriever “the best companion to grow up with” for her toddler!

This boy and his dog are stealing hearts.

Commenters are falling head-over-heels in love with this adorable boy and his friendship with the family pet.

“Please God let that dog grow with that child forever,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Kids who grew up having pets are very compassionate. Having lived for 34 years, the people I met who grew up having pets are the nicest and warmest.”

That couldn’t be more true! We can already tell by the way this toddler treats his golden retriever that he’s going to grow up into an incredibly kind person .

