Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • InspireMore

    Writer Creates Beautifully Illustrated Book To Help Wife Through Struggle With Infertility: “The Empty Nest Book”

    By Bianca Wooden,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sduVx_0w8oT3uv00

    When a man and his wife were having trouble starting a family, he was inspired to write a book about their struggles. It’s called The Empty Nest , and its illustrations are beyond beautiful! In a clip on social media, the writer explained that he’d first come up with the idea as a way to comfort his wife. However, he realized that many other couples could benefit from the story, too!

    The Empty Nest is a book about a pair of ducks who cannot get their eggs to hatch. Their grief and frustration closely mirror the way that the author and his wife have been feeling after “five years of infertility.” Although it’s a difficult story to tell, it’s also an important one. This writer posted a beautiful video online unveiling some of the book’s illustrations.

    @the.empty.nest.bo

    Originally this was just supposed to be for my wife. We are sharing it because we think it could resonate with a lot of couples struggling through infertility. Or maybe couples struggling can share with their loved ones to help them understand some of the pain. #infertility #ivf #infertilityjourney

    ♬ stuff we did – LBFD

    “We are sharing it because we think it could resonate with a lot of couples struggling through infertility,” the husband wrote in his caption. “Or maybe couples struggling can share it with their loved ones to help them understand some of the pain.”

    Meet the illustrator.

    The social media account for The Empty Nest has teased many more drawings from the book. These illustrations are being provided by Sarah Writes in Ink . In a post of her own, the talented artist shared how much working on the writer’s project means to her.

    @sarahwritesinink

    When Jared (my now friend) reached out to me on insta I thought it was a scam hahaha because I have always wanted to illustrate a book & it seemed too good to be true, BUT he though my my style was perfect for his story- ink illustrations to weave in some nostalgia from childhood books (which inspire my own art and designs). @The Empty Nest Book He wrote this as he and his wife have been going through something that many do. His story follows two ducks who want to grow a family, but their eggs won’t hatch. Titled The Empty Nest, it speaks to so much of this experience through a nostalgic, children’s-book-style tale and I’m so happy my illustrations and calligraphy get to help communicate the feelings woven through the words. Comment your questions about lessons learned, illustrations, more about the story, etc.! It’s a difficult topic, something a lot of people can relate to in their own way but wouldn’t normally bring up with others send to someone who you know could relate to this story and you’d like to share the book with #illustrations #bookillustration #infertility #ivf #infertilityawareness

    ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

    “His story follows two ducks who want to grow a family, but their eggs won’t hatch,” Sarah wrote. “Titled The Empty Nest , it speaks to so much of this experience through a nostalgic, children’s-book-style tale and I’m so happy my illustrations and calligraphy get to help communicate the feelings woven through the words.”

    According to the author, it’s been difficult to sell editors on publishing a picture book on such an adult topic. However, he believes that this simple story will help people better understand a complicated issue that “one in six adults” experience.” In one post , he calls The Empty Nest “a gentle book on infertility.”

    We’re wishing this writer the best of luck as he works on getting his book out into the world. It’s definitely a story that deserves to be read!

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post Writer Creates Beautifully Illustrated Book To Help Wife Through Struggle With Infertility: “The Empty Nest Book” appeared first on InspireMore .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Baby’s Reaction To Seeing Dad Sing On Stage Is The Cutest Thing Ever
    InspireMore23 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Mom Disturbs Baby’s Slumber & His Reaction Is On Point
    InspireMore1 day ago
    “When Your Mum Has Better Dance Moves Than You”
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Reba McEntire Reveals How Rex Linn Has Given Her A “Newfound Strength”
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Boyfriend’s Beach Proposal Keeps Getting Thwarted By Unsuspecting Girlfriend
    InspireMore2 days ago
    You Have To See It To Believe It: Passerby Captures Footage Of Unusual Rollerskater
    InspireMore21 hours ago
    Parenting Hack: Mom Shares Clever Way Of Avoiding Tantrums At The Store
    InspireMore23 hours ago
    You’ll Never Believe What A Paraglider Spotted Atop The Great Pyramid of Giza
    InspireMore15 hours ago
    “DWTS”: Stephen Nedoroscik Brings The Pommel Horse Onstage For Dedication Night
    InspireMore1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup14 days ago
    Have To See It To Believe It: Internet Loses Its Collective Mind Over Bizarre Bird
    InspireMore1 day ago
    Pup’s Precious “Lion King” Performance At Dog Show Deserves A Round Of A-Paws
    InspireMore1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Alligator Lives His Best Life After Finding A Perfectly Made Bed Floating Down A Canal—& The Internet Has Jokes
    InspireMore6 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Mom Goes To Amazing Lengths To Support Her Kids Before Dying Of Terminal Cancer
    InspireMore1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Henry Winkler Hilariously Recalls The “Salary” He Earned For “The Waterboy” & You’ll Be Shocked
    InspireMore11 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy