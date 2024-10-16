Writer Creates Beautifully Illustrated Book To Help Wife Through Struggle With Infertility: “The Empty Nest Book”

When a man and his wife were having trouble starting a family, he was inspired to write a book about their struggles. It’s called The Empty Nest , and its illustrations are beyond beautiful! In a clip on social media, the writer explained that he’d first come up with the idea as a way to comfort his wife. However, he realized that many other couples could benefit from the story, too!

The Empty Nest is a book about a pair of ducks who cannot get their eggs to hatch. Their grief and frustration closely mirror the way that the author and his wife have been feeling after “five years of infertility.” Although it’s a difficult story to tell, it’s also an important one. This writer posted a beautiful video online unveiling some of the book’s illustrations.

@the.empty.nest.bo Originally this was just supposed to be for my wife. We are sharing it because we think it could resonate with a lot of couples struggling through infertility. Or maybe couples struggling can share with their loved ones to help them understand some of the pain. #infertility #ivf #infertilityjourney ♬ stuff we did – LBFD

“We are sharing it because we think it could resonate with a lot of couples struggling through infertility,” the husband wrote in his caption. “Or maybe couples struggling can share it with their loved ones to help them understand some of the pain.”

Meet the illustrator.

The social media account for The Empty Nest has teased many more drawings from the book. These illustrations are being provided by Sarah Writes in Ink . In a post of her own, the talented artist shared how much working on the writer’s project means to her.

@sarahwritesinink When Jared (my now friend) reached out to me on insta I thought it was a scam hahaha because I have always wanted to illustrate a book & it seemed too good to be true, BUT he though my my style was perfect for his story- ink illustrations to weave in some nostalgia from childhood books (which inspire my own art and designs). @The Empty Nest Book He wrote this as he and his wife have been going through something that many do. His story follows two ducks who want to grow a family, but their eggs won’t hatch. Titled The Empty Nest, it speaks to so much of this experience through a nostalgic, children’s-book-style tale and I’m so happy my illustrations and calligraphy get to help communicate the feelings woven through the words. Comment your questions about lessons learned, illustrations, more about the story, etc.! It’s a difficult topic, something a lot of people can relate to in their own way but wouldn’t normally bring up with others send to someone who you know could relate to this story and you’d like to share the book with #illustrations #bookillustration #infertility #ivf #infertilityawareness ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

“His story follows two ducks who want to grow a family, but their eggs won’t hatch,” Sarah wrote. “Titled The Empty Nest , it speaks to so much of this experience through a nostalgic, children’s-book-style tale and I’m so happy my illustrations and calligraphy get to help communicate the feelings woven through the words.”

According to the author, it’s been difficult to sell editors on publishing a picture book on such an adult topic. However, he believes that this simple story will help people better understand a complicated issue that “one in six adults” experience.” In one post , he calls The Empty Nest “a gentle book on infertility.”

We’re wishing this writer the best of luck as he works on getting his book out into the world. It’s definitely a story that deserves to be read!

