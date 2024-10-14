Open in App
    Senior Golden Retriever’s Life After Adoption Is Nothing Short Of Heartwarming

    By Bianca Wooden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkwp1_0w5wssIX00

    When this couple adopted a senior golden retriever, they were determined to make the last years of the dog’s life his best ones yet. However, what they didn’t know was that this pooch’s gentle presence would enrich their lives, too! In an emotional video on social media, pet mom Jackie Pajan shared just how much her time with Noah meant to her and her partner. These truly were “golden” years for both the elderly canine and his new family!

    After spending most of his life working for a breeder, this senior golden retriever was more than ready to settle down. Jackie described him in her post as “the most peaceful, calm, and timid boy.” All he really wanted was love and affection, which his new owners were more than happy to give him! Noah’s sweet and mellow personality made him the perfect match for the couple’s other senior dog, Ruby, who had dementia.

    @jackiepajan

    As time moves forward, I realize more and more the difference Noah made in our lives when both Jason and I were experiencing huge losses. I pray he knows how loved he was and always will be #seniorgoldenretriever #goldenretriever #goldenretieverlife #adoptaseniordog #seniorrescuedog #goldenretrieversoftiktok

    ♬ Backsound Puisi – Audiolist Productions

    Jackie shared some of the most precious footage of her senior golden retriever’s new life as a retired pooch. It looks like he enjoyed plenty of treats and cuddles while living with his adopted family. He especially loved it when Mom brushed his fur!

    Apparently, this dog wasn’t used to having his own toys to play with. So, he was really excited when he got tennis balls and plushies to chew on! In fact, Noah loved these items so much that he’d bring one with him wherever he went. His owners caught the most hilarious footage of the senior canine eating dinner with a tennis ball in his bowl!

    This senior golden retriever lived out his last days in the best possible place.

    Sadly, Noah didn’t get to live with his new family for very long. According to Jackie, he passed away after a year and a half. Although his owners were devastated to lose the pooch that had touched their hearts so profoundly, they knew their time together was truly special.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoPZX_0w5wssIX00
    Screengrab from TikTok

    “We only got a year and a half with Noah before he crossed over, but his peaceful heart and gentle soul got us through the hardest year and a half of our lives and we are so grateful for him,” his mom wrote at the end of her video. “We love you, sweet boy, and we hope you always knew that.”

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post Senior Golden Retriever’s Life After Adoption Is Nothing Short Of Heartwarming appeared first on InspireMore .

    Tanya Piker
    1d ago
    Goldens have my heart.Two have wings now.
    Shelly
    1d ago
    oh my Lord so sweet. I believed he knows n always will. he's in heaven. with my wolf dogs playing. he will always rember you 2. and you will see him again. I believe. God bless you 2. Thu n love to your heart's
