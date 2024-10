Golden Retriever Rips Vines From Fence So He Can Meet Neighbor’s Dog

One golden retriever won’t let anything stand in the way of him becoming best friends with the neighbor’s dog! When an elderly pooch named Owen moved into the yard next door, this goldie was determined to have a playdate. Unfortunately, a vine-covered fence prevented these two pooches from seeing much of each other, even when they were both outside. So, the younger pup decided to take matters into his own teeth!

In a hilarious video on social media, a pet parent caught some footage of their golden retriever attempting to facilitate communication between himself and the neighbor’s dog. He was pulling the vines away from the fence with his mouth so that he could view Owen through the chain links. There was already a large opening in the foliage, through which the elderly pooch could be seen wagging his tail.

“Owen moved in next door and Caamp is obsessed with him,” wrote the owner in their caption. “We noticed a gap in the vines on the fence recently. Found the culprit.”

Of course, they couldn’t be too upset with the golden retriever. They were way too busy enjoying the wholesomeness of this adorable moment! Through the gap in the vines, Owen and Caamp were finally able to get to know one another, sniffing each other’s faces with excitement.

In another clip, Caamp’s owner found him tearing away some of the vines under the cover of night. Owen was on the other side lending moral support as the golden retriever removed the plant life with his teeth.

Finally, the moment everyone has been waiting for!

Eventually, both neighbors realized that they would have to arrange a playdate between their dogs, sans fence. Caamp’s owner filmed the cutest “Get ready with me” video before the golden retriever went next door.

Watching these two pooches finally play together for the first time is way too precious. Although the younger dog seemed to have a lot more energy than his elderly neighbor, it still looked like both of them had the best time.

We hope these adorable pups get to enjoy many more playdates together!

You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

The post Golden Retriever Rips Vines From Fence So He Can Meet Neighbor’s Dog appeared first on InspireMore .