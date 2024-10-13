Not The Fries! Kids Catch Dad With Borderline-Unforgivable Prank

If there is one thing children shouldn’t do, it is prank their dad. This family of adult girl children missed that unwritten rule. While eating at Buffalo Wild Wings, they conspired with their waitress to commit an unspeakable act.

The family sat down in the restaurant, and everything seemed normal. It was a great night for family bonding. The waitress got them drinks, took their order, and delivered hot food. They tucked in to chow down. Then, while eating one of his French fries, the waitress snatched the dad’s plate and ran off. The look on his face was astonishment.

Image from TikTok .

The waitress nailed her role. She swooped in, grabbed the father’s plate, and skedaddled. The daughters began to giggle, giving away the gag too quickly, but it was still hilarious. The dad looked around at all his daughters and tried to follow the waitress with his eyes. He started asking his girls why the waitress took his food away.

Image from TikTok .

Everyone at the table had a good laugh. After the waitress had given the dad’s meal a tour of the restaurant, she brought the meal back. Dad smiled as he realized his daughters had just pulled off a hilarious prank. We hope the waitress got an extra tip for perfectly playing her role.

Image from TikTok .

They say a parent’s main job is to embarrass their children when they are young. The payback prank was well-deserved if this dad did his job well when these girls were younger. Even though the dad may have “earned” this prank, we’re not sure he will ever forgive his daughters. Taking a man’s food away, especially French fries, might be a bridge lit on fire.

You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

