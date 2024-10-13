Open in App
    Not The Fries! Kids Catch Dad With Borderline-Unforgivable Prank

    By Marty Townsend,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42P9Un_0w55P4v500

    If there is one thing children shouldn’t do, it is prank their dad. This family of adult girl children missed that unwritten rule. While eating at Buffalo Wild Wings, they conspired with their waitress to commit an unspeakable act.

    The family sat down in the restaurant, and everything seemed normal. It was a great night for family bonding. The waitress got them drinks, took their order, and delivered hot food. They tucked in to chow down. Then, while eating one of his French fries, the waitress snatched the dad’s plate and ran off. The look on his face was astonishment.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEPLL_0w55P4v500
    Image from TikTok .

    The waitress nailed her role. She swooped in, grabbed the father’s plate, and skedaddled. The daughters began to giggle, giving away the gag too quickly, but it was still hilarious. The dad looked around at all his daughters and tried to follow the waitress with his eyes. He started asking his girls why the waitress took his food away.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JKzM_0w55P4v500
    Image from TikTok .

    Everyone at the table had a good laugh. After the waitress had given the dad’s meal a tour of the restaurant, she brought the meal back. Dad smiled as he realized his daughters had just pulled off a hilarious prank. We hope the waitress got an extra tip for perfectly playing her role.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMXKY_0w55P4v500
    Image from TikTok .

    They say a parent’s main job is to embarrass their children when they are young. The payback prank was well-deserved if this dad did his job well when these girls were younger. Even though the dad may have “earned” this prank, we’re not sure he will ever forgive his daughters. Taking a man’s food away, especially French fries, might be a bridge lit on fire.

    Please share.

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post Not The Fries! Kids Catch Dad With Borderline-Unforgivable Prank appeared first on InspireMore .

