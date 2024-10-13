Open in App
    “Filling My Baby In On The Neighborhood Tea For His Tummy Time Activity”

    By Kelsey Bjork,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlFVZ_0w54YFnJ00

    There are lots of ways to go about tummy time with your baby, but Nicole Judkins’ method may be a first. If you’re not aware, tummy time refers to an exercise recommended for babies. The idea is to have your little one spend some time on their bellies, while awake , as a way to strengthen their neck and shoulder muscles. This can also help to improve their motor skills.

    How long a baby participates in tummy time will depend on their age and the individual child. What the parent and little ones do during tummy time, however, is largely based on preference. While some entertain their babies by chatting or singing with them, others offer toys or play a show on TV. Then there’s Nicole. Not only did she find a way to take tummy time on the road, but she also got the idea to share the hottest gossip on their neighbors.

    As the video above shows, Nicole is careful to make sure her baby is safe and secure during tummy time on the go. She even shares in the comments that she was pretty nervous about it at first. But once she was able to confirm it was safe, and she saw how much her little one actually started to enjoy tummy time, she knew she’d discovered a great method! In fact, other parents are taking notes…

    Clever Mom’s Tummy Time With Baby Involves Sharing the Best Neighborhood Tea

    “So funny! I’m looking forward to doing this with my son. Thanks for the idea,” one person shares in the comment section, with another admitting , “I did neighborhood walks with my baby all wrong… except, my husband and I are the people who can’t remember everyone’s names.”

    “His vocabulary will be amazing!” a third person points out. “Keep talking to him!”

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here !

    The post “Filling My Baby In On The Neighborhood Tea For His Tummy Time Activity” appeared first on InspireMore .

