There is no shortage of advice when it comes to what it takes to have a happy, healthy marriage . And while every couple is unique, some tips seem to apply to us all. Based on countless videos of adorable couples online, I think it’s pretty safe to say that a key element to any successful relationship is the ability to be silly with one another.

This is something that Theresia Serena has seen in her own parents’ relationship. While her social media accounts are not dedicated to their marriage, one of her most popular videos gives viewers an adorable insight into the couple’s relationship. The clip is rather short, but it somehow tells us so much about the two of them. See it for yourself in the adorable video below!

In the video, the couple can be seen waiting around in an airport. While Mom stands, Dad rests on the nearby moving walkway. Although we are not able to make out what they are saying, it seems that Dad initiates a kiss with his wife… only to smoothly slide away at the last second, all with the help of the moving walkway. This sends them both into an adorable fit of giggles — before sharing a kiss for real this time, of course!

Parents’ Playful Relationship Inspires Millions

“The best part of marriage is that you feel you can act like an annoying child with them,” someone shares in the comment section of the video, with another adding , “A couple that plays silly together stays together.”

“Their beautiful smile lines,” a third person points out, “you can see there has been so much joy.”

You can find the source of this story’s featured image here !

The post Parents Married For 25 Years Give Adorable Peek Into Their Playful Relationship appeared first on InspireMore .