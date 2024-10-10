Woman’s Phone Gets Taken At Concert… But It’s Not What You Think!

When a stranger asks to borrow your phone, you’re going to want details. Well, most of the time, anyway. During a recent Twenty One Pilots concert in Cleveland, one young woman doesn’t hesitate to let her phone be taken away. To be fair, it wasn’t exactly a stranger — it was Mark Eshleman, the beloved Creative Director for the band. Still, you’re probably wondering: Why would he want her phone anyway?

Turns out, taking fans’ phones is a new, fun bit the band is doing during their latest tour, Clancy. As you may know, it’s becoming increasingly popular for touring artists to find fun ways to interact with fans . Still, we haven’t seen anything quite like this before. Once the fan temporarily gives over their phone, it’s whisked around the stage, giving them the best concert video ever. See for yourself in the video below!

This fun interactive moment in the shows seems to be fairly new, but it already has a name. Because it takes place during their hit song, Ride , it’s fittingly called “ Ride phone snatch.”

Twenty One Pilots Finds a Clever Way to Give This Young Fan the Best Concert Video Ever

Despite being a seemingly new addition to the show, the young fan may have recognized immediately what was happening. The second Mark asks for her phone, she can’t control her excitement — and who could!? Getting a video like this from one of your favorite bands is oh-so special!

“When Mark asks you for your phone, you give Mark your phone. No questions, no debate. Just give the man your phone,” one fan writes in the comments, with another adding , “I will guarantee you anything this girl watches the videos so many times a day… cause I would do the exact same thing.”

