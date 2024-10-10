Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • InspireMore

    Woman’s Phone Gets Taken At Concert… But It’s Not What You Think!

    By Kelsey Bjork,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xCN5_0w1PsDYb00

    When a stranger asks to borrow your phone, you’re going to want details. Well, most of the time, anyway. During a recent Twenty One Pilots concert in Cleveland, one young woman doesn’t hesitate to let her phone be taken away. To be fair, it wasn’t exactly a stranger — it was Mark Eshleman, the beloved Creative Director for the band. Still, you’re probably wondering: Why would he want her phone anyway?

    Turns out, taking fans’ phones is a new, fun bit the band is doing during their latest tour, Clancy. As you may know, it’s becoming increasingly popular for touring artists to find fun ways to interact with fans . Still, we haven’t seen anything quite like this before. Once the fan temporarily gives over their phone, it’s whisked around the stage, giving them the best concert video ever. See for yourself in the video below!

    This fun interactive moment in the shows seems to be fairly new, but it already has a name. Because it takes place during their hit song, Ride , it’s fittingly called “ Ride phone snatch.”

    Twenty One Pilots Finds a Clever Way to Give This Young Fan the Best Concert Video Ever

    Despite being a seemingly new addition to the show, the young fan may have recognized immediately what was happening. The second Mark asks for her phone, she can’t control her excitement — and who could!? Getting a video like this from one of your favorite bands is oh-so special!

    “When Mark asks you for your phone, you give Mark your phone. No questions, no debate. Just give the man your phone,” one fan writes in the comments, with another adding , “I will guarantee you anything this girl watches the videos so many times a day… cause I would do the exact same thing.”

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here !

    The post Woman’s Phone Gets Taken At Concert… But It’s Not What You Think! appeared first on InspireMore .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    “The Voice” Motown Singer Earns 4-Chair Turns And An Eruption Of Cheers With His Powerful Range
    InspireMore5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Woman Goes Viral After Bringing Her Horse Inside The House For Hurricane Milton
    InspireMore1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    “Meeting Face-To-Face For The First Time After Being Pen Pals For Over 60 Years”
    InspireMore5 days ago
    Little Girl’s Reaction When ABBA Comes On Is Over-The-Top… In The Best Way!
    InspireMore1 day ago
    Delighted Cats Experience A Window Bird Feeder For The First Time
    InspireMore6 days ago
    Furry Nemeses Face Off In Heated Air Hockey Battle For Supremacy
    InspireMore5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Burger King Has A Whole New Spooky Menu For Halloween
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Ilona Maher Does A Sultry Foxtrot For “DWTS” Soul Train Night
    InspireMore4 days ago
    Dad & Kids Are Caught Having The Cutest Dance Party In The Garage
    InspireMore3 days ago
    “My Husband Pretended To Faint To See If His Geese Would Notice”
    InspireMore21 hours ago
    Photographer Captures The Most Vibrant Display Of Northern Lights Dancing Over A Stunning Starry Sky
    InspireMore4 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Dog Dad Reads Pup’s Report Card From Daycare & It’s Hilariously Telling
    InspireMore4 days ago
    Service Dog Has Adorable Reaction When The Zoomies Creep In But She Has To Follow Her “Rules”
    InspireMore1 day ago
    Gwen Stefani Posts Picture With Blake Shelton That Fans Think Is “The Cutest Ever, Ever, Ever”
    InspireMore6 days ago
    Wild Footage Shows Cruise Ship Rocked By Hurricane Milton
    InspireMore3 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Leaf-Loving Dog Channels Inner Pocahontas In Adorable “Colors Of The Wind” Parody
    InspireMore3 days ago
    Couple’s Post-Rain Picnic In Sunflower Field Turns Into “Best Sunset Ever”
    InspireMore20 hours ago
    Kathy Bates Breaks Down After Interviewer Disproves Decades-Old Regret
    InspireMore5 days ago
    Low Tide Reveals Mysterious Footprints From Undiscovered Dinosaur Species
    InspireMore5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    A “Ride-Out” Team Braved Hurricane Milton To Keep The 1K Animals At Tampa Zoo Safe
    InspireMore2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy