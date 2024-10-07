Open in App
    You’ll Smile After Learning What Richard Simmons Wore To His Final Resting Place

    By Colleen Dilthey Thomas,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVQUg_0vxqkzLw00

    Richard Simmons was known for many things, not the least of which was his huge heart. He dedicated his life to caring for others and getting them on the path to wellness. During the peak of his career, he sold millions of copies of Sweatin’ to the Oldies. He made sure that his exercise routines were upbeat and fun and easily modified so almost everyone could do them. Richard was a silly little sprite whose trademark curly hair and striped shorts stood out in the crowd.

    Richard Simmons’ Family Celebrated His Life in New Orleans on October 5

    After his sudden death in July, Richard had a private burial in Los Angeles. His brother, Lenny Simmons, wanted Richard to have a celebration as grand as he was, so he planned a mass and party in their hometown of New Orleans. During his touching eulogy , Lenny spoke lovingly of his brother and his life’s mission. Richard felt a deep connection to God, and Lenny said he was led to help others.

    Lenny knew his brothers fans would want to remember Richard as the fun and energetic man who made their lives better. True Richard fans know if he had to choose his outfit to wear as he marched through the pearly gates, there’s no question what it would be.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUZEZ_0vxqkzLw00
    (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

    “I want to let you all in on a little secret. Richard is wearing his tank top and shorts underneath his clothes just in case God’s final plan for him is to get all the angels and saints in Heaven into shape,” Lenny ended his eulogy. “Richard Simmons will forever be ‘Sweating with the Holies.'”

    After the funeral mass concluded, Lenny led a parade of fans, many dressed like Richard, down the streets of New Orleans as a jazz band played When the Saints Go Marching In . We can tell you without a doubt that Richard would have loved every minute of it!

    This story’s featured image is by Bobby Bank/WireImage.

    The post You’ll Smile After Learning What Richard Simmons Wore To His Final Resting Place appeared first on InspireMore .

