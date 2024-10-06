Open in App
    • InspireMore

    How People Should Treat One Another — Elderly Couple Leaves Thoughtful Gifts To New Homeowners

    By Bianca Wooden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwivr_0vwFhIsu00

    When these new homeowners moved in, they were floored by the number of thoughtful touches the original owners left behind to make them feel more comfortable. Meredith and her partner had purchased the place from a sweet elderly couple. Thanks to their kindness, she felt so welcome the moment she stepped foot inside the house! In a beautiful post on social media, Meredith shared photos of all the kind gestures she found.

    One of the first things she noted was a kettle on the stove. Since the elderly couple knew it would take a while for the new homeowners to get all their kitchen items unpacked, they figured they should leave a way for them to boil water for tea or coffee. What a sweet thought!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvXEB_0vwFhIsu00
    Screengrab from TikTok

    Another cozy detail the elderly couple provided was a pile of wood in the fireplace, and even more of it stashed away in a chest for later. Plus, they also left behind some tools for tending the burning logs. Now, building a fire would be a cinch for these new homeowners!

    For convenience, the previous owners organized all the necessary keys in a special drawer with handwritten notes on where to use them. It was a good thing, too, because there were quite a few! Figuring out which one was the house key, the shed key, and so on would have taken forever without these labels.

    These homeowners even prepared the garden for the new couple!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiqRE_0vwFhIsu00
    Screengrab from TikTok

    In the garden, the new homeowners discovered even more lovely touches. For example, the elderly couple left their fish in the pond for them to keep as pets. Meredith and her partner were delighted by these colorful creatures! They also loved their new herb garden, greenhouse, and picnic table.

    It was so sweet of this elderly couple to think of the new homeowners and their needs while moving out of their old house. We could all learn a lesson or two in kindness from them!

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here .

    The post How People Should Treat One Another — Elderly Couple Leaves Thoughtful Gifts To New Homeowners appeared first on InspireMore .

    Comments / 1
    Kathy Henley
    1d ago
    that's pretty cool and thoughtful I'll be a really couple thinking of the new couple
