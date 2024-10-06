Mom Dresses Baby Up As Iconic “The Office” Character & The Costume Is Too Cute!

With Halloween just around the corner, folks of all ages are figuring out what costumes they’ll be wearing this year. Although dressing up can be fun no matter your age, there are certain times in life when doing so is especially fun. With a baby in tow, that’s certainly how Kay and Tay Dudley are feeling this year! This will be their daughter Ellie’s first Halloween ever, and they couldn’t be more excited to find the perfect costume for her.

Kay has spent quite a lot of time brainstorming the best ideas. At first, she went with a Pebbles costume. But then inspiration struck after Ellie took a bath. After seeing Ellie’s hair, Tay simply took note of the fact that Ellie’s hair reminded him of Dwight Schrute from The Office … and just like that, Kay pictured an amazing costume for the adorable baby. See the results for yourself in the video below!

“Ellie was so excited to be dressed up and was so giggly and happy,” the caption of their video reads . “We showed her what she looked like in the mirror and she was shocked.”

Dwight Schrute From The Office Would be Proud of This Adorable Baby’s Uncanny Halloween Costume

Babies and toddlers tend to be super adorable on Halloween, no matter their costumes. But these little ones aren’t necessarily as enthusiastic about them as the adults in their lives are — but that couldn’t be further from the case with Ellie! Like Mom and Dad, she can’t stop smiling and giggling over this oddly perfect costume .

“As soon as I saw her I knew that was a baby of Schrute Farms. That’s a very strong baby,” someone in the comments cleverly shares, with another adding , “Identity theft is not a joke Tay and Kay!”

