Parade Of Bernese Mountain Dogs Pull Traditional Swiss Carts In Whimsical Gathering

What could be better than watching a parade of fluffy Bernese mountain dogs go by? One dog mom was lucky enough to witness this special event with her pups, and she shared the sweetest footage of it on social media! During the Bernese Garden Party, tons of these magnificent canines were led in a single-file procession by humans dressed in traditional Swiss garb. These pooches looked so happy as they pranced along, tails wagging! Watch the video here.

As the parade went by, each Bernese mountain dog proudly pulled a cart behind them. These vehicles were individually decorated with beautiful floral arrangements, most of them bearing the Swiss flag. Among these majestic pooches trotted a tiny puppy on a leash. Although this dog was too small to pull a cart, they still looked very excited to be included in the celebration!

This adorable video has received over a million views on social media. Commenters thought it was too cute to see these Bernese mountain dogs pulling their beautiful carts with so much enthusiasm!

“I love how proud they all are for doing such a good job,” wrote one user.

Another joked, “Am do job. Am pull cart. Am good boy.”

Bernese mountain dogs are literally born workers.

Screengrab from TikTok

According to Dogster , Bernese mountain dogs actually have a long history of doing this exact type of work on Swiss farms. Originally, these pooches were bred to be herding dogs. As the 20th century rolled in, though, agricultural practices changed. People were keeping livestock on their property rather than herding them in from the mountains. So, they trained their trusty pooches to pull carts instead!

Although the modern farmer no longer requires the assistance of Bernese mountain dogs to transport their goods, these pups still love a good haul. So, some owners train these canines to pull carts in sporting events . The dogs involved in the Bernese Garden Party certainly looked happy to be participating in this activity!

