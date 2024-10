The Skinniest Pumpkin In The Patch Poses For Adorable Photoshoot

She may not be the roundest, but this photoshoot proves she’s still the cutest little pumpkin of them all! Meet Tika, a precious Italian greyhound who dressed up as an autumnal gourd for spooky season. Her owner took some sweet photos of the tiny dog’s season-appropriate outfit on the front porch. He even got her to pose with her front paws on another pumpkin!

“Pumpkin photos with the skinniest pumpkin,” wrote the pooch’s dad over footage from the photoshoot.

Although this dog’s disguise probably wouldn’t fool anyone, she still looked adorable in it. Tika really knows how to model for a photoshoot, even while dressed in a slightly silly pumpkin costume. Her attitude was absolutely perfect!

Commenters loved seeing this pooch in her Halloween costume. In fact, many users were inspired to try the same outfit on their own dogs !

“Hahah I need to do this with my dachshund and frame it for my desk,” one person wrote.

Another asked, “Where can I get this costume?!”

There were also a few Tika fans in the comments section who just had to give the pup some love.

“Awww TIKA you are my favorite pumpkin,” said one.

Tika is an expert when it comes to posing for photos.

Pet owners looking to replicate this pumpkin photoshoot should be aware that Tika is a professional. She’s modeled tons of other outfits on social media, most of them on the more glamorous side. This dog has even worn Keira Knightley’s iconic green dress from the 2007 film, “Atonement.” She looked totally stunning as she strutted down the street in the gorgeous gown !

Of course, your dog doesn’t have to be an experienced model in order to nail a pumpkin-themed photoshoot. Even if they’re not posing nicely, they’ll probably look adorable in their Halloween costume!

