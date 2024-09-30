Open in App
    Clueless Woman Whimsically Blows Bubbles In A Field While Boyfriend Unsuccessfully Attempts A Proposal

    By Kelsey Bjork,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ijrfv_0vobMhmS00

    When you’re with the person you want to be with forever, you just know. Figuring out the best way to propose to them, however, can be a bit trickier. There are so many ways to do it! Some like to have their proposal be private while others prefer a theatrical display of love . While some are heavily involved in what the proposal will be like, other times, the person getting proposed to isn’t involved at all.

    This brings us to a woman named Peri. When she, her boyfriend, and a friend went out in a field, Peri had no idea what was to come. With a giant bubble blower in hand, she was having the time of her life, frolicking around. Unfortunately for her boyfriend, the bubbles were the perfect distraction for his secret proposal plan… see this hilarious moment in the video below!

    No matter how hard this sweet guy tries to quietly get Peri’s attention, she simply does not notice. Entranced by the beautiful bubbles, and distracted by their friend, Peri manages to miss her boyfriend’s attempted proposal . This makes the camera person laugh, but Peri doesn’t think twice about what’s causing the laughter.

    Bubbles Hilariously Distract Woman From Her Boyfriend’s Proposal Attempt

    “The way she doesn’t even know she’s running away from her own proposal is sending me,” someone writes in the comments, with another adding , “It’s like he’s trying to catch a Pokémon.”

    @lemony_sniffit Replying to @theprettyfaguette ok ok !! here’s the rest of the video but no one come for me about my initial reaction because I was honestly confused at first & CLEARLY oblivious in my own world !!! I just needed a lil time to process what even happened hehe we feel very blessed ty for all the love and kindness shared #proposal #engaged #wedding #viral #bubbles ♬ Beautiful Boy Edit – 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙁𝙞𝙡𝙢𝙨

    Although it took a few tries, this sweet guy finally found his moment to propose — you can check that video out at this link !

    “Here’s the rest of the video, but no one come for me about my initial reaction because I was honestly confused at first & CLEARLY oblivious in my own world!!!” Peri admits . “I just needed a lil time to process what even happened hehe we feel very blessed. [Thank you] for all the love and kindness shared.”

    You can find the source of this story’s featured image here !

    The post Clueless Woman Whimsically Blows Bubbles In A Field While Boyfriend Unsuccessfully Attempts A Proposal appeared first on InspireMore .

