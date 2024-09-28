Man Makes The Best Of Unprecedented Hurricane Helene Flooding & Goes Viral

As Hurricane Helene hit Florida, many people were forced to evacuate their homes. However, this man didn’t want to evacuate the storm. Instead, he stayed behind and documented the hurricane’s impact. He decided to record a TikTok as Hurricane Helene hit and went viral as he used a kayak to maneuver about his home.

Hurricane Helene Hits Strong

@cnn After storm surge from Helene flooded his living room, Tampa Bay resident Matthew Heller took a ride in his kayak. CNN International Anchor Michael Holmes spoke with Heller as he rode out the storm. #news #cnn #helene #florida ♬ original sound – CNN

Matthew Heller decided he didn’t want to evacuate at the threat of Hurricane Helene . In an interview with CNN, he said he had survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992, so he had confidence that he could also survive this one.

When the news anchor asked him how far the water had risen in his house, Matthew replied, “Within two hours, I had four feet of water in the house.”

While most of us would be frantic and fleeing, Matthew decided to make the best of the situation. The man grabbed a kayak and used it to navigate around his home.

Matthew admitted that he didn’t think this hurricane was going to be that big, however, he was proven wrong. While using the kayak to navigate his home during Hurricane Helene he decided to document the moment on TikTok.

Hurricane Helene Kayaker Goes Viral

While on the kayak , viewers can see him holding his phone and recording the scene. He states, “The entire lower level of my home is filled with water.”

@mattfromhornblasters.com Hurricane Helen Tampa Florida Matt Heller from Hornblasters.com house flooding ♬ Storm Coming – Once Monsters

Later he admitted that he didn’t expect the moment to go viral. He told the news anchor, “I decided to hop on TikTok, and now here I am talking to you guys.”

The reporter commended him for his positive attitude. He told Matthew he wouldn’t be smiling like him if he was in that position. Matthew responds with, “It is what it is. We’ve got our health and that’s all that matters.”

The internet had mixed feelings towards Matthew and his kayaking ways during Hurricane Helene. One user challenged his belief of not expecting the storm to be that big.

She commented, “It was literally reported the storm surge would be that big.”

Another user commended Matthew’s attitude. He stated, “This guy has the greatest attitude ever. Wow!”

Despite the mixed reactions online, we are happy that Matthew and his kayak are safe and sound after surviving Hurricane Helene.

