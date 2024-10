Soulmates: Cat & Baby Brother Become Instant BFFs From The Moment They Meet

New parents aren’t always sure how their pets will react to having a baby in the house, but this cat fell head over heels for his new sibling as soon as they first met! Mom shared the most adorable video on social media about how her four-legged friend immediately accepted her son into the family. In fact, these two clicked so quickly, she’s taking it as a sign that this was meant to be! Her sweet clip has received over three million views so far.

In the heartwarming footage, the cat took an immediate interest in the newborn baby. It wasn’t long before he was curling up right next to the infant and snuggling with him! From then on, it seems that the pair have been inseparable. As the child has gotten bigger, his relationship with his furry sibling has only gotten stronger. Now, the two can actually play together instead of just napping! See the video here .

“You can’t convince me these souls haven’t met before,” Mom wrote in her video.

Many fellow cat lovers in the comments were moved by the precious duo. This clip actually inspired some beautiful conversations about the infinite nature of love between pets and their humans!

“I had a cat like that,” wrote one user. “It was a soul cat. He sent me another cat after. Your child is so lucky. You will recognize the next cat.”

Another added, “If there’s another life, I hope my cat finds me again.”

These two really do seem like soulmates!

In an earlier video, Mom shared some even more compelling evidence that her cat and her baby were destined to meet one day. Apparently, the creature was drawn to the child before he was even born!

“My rescue cat never left my side while I was pregnant and then I understood why…” the woman wrote over her clip. “It was because he was waiting for him.”

Isn’t that amazing? It really does seem like this cat was meant to have a baby brother.

