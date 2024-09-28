“What It’s Like To Drive By A Construction Zone With My Aggressively Generous Mom”

In a world where being selfish can be so easy, always choose to be a Gayle. At 77 years old, Gayle is living proof that showing kindness to others can be oh-so powerful . We’re able to get insight into this sweet woman’s life, all thanks to her daughter. She runs Mom’s social media accounts for her. You’ll find lots of heartwarming content here, but it all has one thing in common. Each one showcases just how “aggressively generous” this sweet mom is to everyone she meets.

One particularly popular video took place while Gayle and her daughter were out and about. During their drive, they passed by a construction zone. As luck would have it, there were plenty of construction workers around at the time. I say this is lucky because Gayle had lots of snacks in hand, and she was happy to give them away to these hardworking folks. See this kind gesture for yourself in the video below!

When Gayle’s daughter asks her why she thinks the construction workers deserve treats, she simply replies , “Because no one understands these guys are standing out there all day trying to keep us safe!”

The pure joy that radiates from each worker when Gayle gives them a treat feels like confirmation. It’s so clear that her random acts of kindness mean the world to them. Best of all, this type of generosity is one that Gayle carries with her every single day.

“Aggressively Generous” Mom’s Kind Spirit Spreads Hope Everywhere

In the above video, we get a glimpse into other ways Gayle shows kindness. You’ll often find her at her local Trader Joe’s. Here, she’ll buy lots of treats, many of which she gives back to the workers themselves so they have food in the break room. The remaining treats are reserved for other folks like UPS workers, postal workers, and construction workers, of course!

There are lots of ways to support Gayle on her mission to spread kindness. She even has her own merch ! Plus, we can all take a cue from the 77-year-old and find our own ways of spreading kindness. How awesome is that?

You can find the source of this story’s featured image here !

