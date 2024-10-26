Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Insider

    I booked the cheapest accommodation I could find in Jackson Hole. For $150 a night, I got a bunk in a high-end hostel.

    By Joey Hadden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkMiK_0wN0IkZ500
    The cheapest accommodation Business Insider's reporter could find in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was a queen-sized bunk in a high-end hostel for $150.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    • I stayed in a hostel for the first time during a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
    • For $150, I booked one night in a queen-sized bunk with a room full of strangers.
    • The hostel had modern amenities and luxury touches that made it worth the price.

    After booking two nights in ultra-luxury hotels for my first trip to Jackson Hole , Wyoming, I had a tight budget for the final night of my three-day adventure.

    Desperate to find accommodation under $200, I scrambled through booking sites, sorting the pricing from lowest to highest. The cheapest spot I could find was a queen-sized bunk in a hostel for $150.

    I'd never stayed in a hostel before, and after bunking in a train cabin with strangers , I was a bit nervous I wouldn't sleep well.

    But it wasn't just any hostel — it was Cache House, a modern, sleek hostel with high-end touches.

    I ended up sleeping as well as I would in any luxury hotel, and I'd definitely stay there again to save a buck.

    In the basement of a historic hotel in Jackson, Wyoming, guests bunk in a room full of strangers.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BU0Tv_0wN0IkZ500
    The exterior of Cache House and the Anvil Hotel.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    Cache House is on the lower level of the Anvil Hotel. In the early 1900s, the site was home to a blacksmith shop. According to the company's website, the shop's owners built a motel in its place in 1955.

    The basement began operating as a bunkhouse in the 1970s, a representative of the hostel told Business Insider. In 2020, it opened as Cache House, a "modern, elevated interpretation of the classic European hostel," they added.

    The hostel is in Downtown Jackson.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3K1J_0wN0IkZ500
    A street in Downtown Jackson near Cache House.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    I thought Cache House was conveniently located in Downtown Jackson. I could walk to the town square, various restaurants, and popular local retail stores like Kemo Sabe, which sells high-end cowboy hats .

    It's also roughly a 20-minute drive to the closest Grand Teton National Park entrance, Granite Canyon.

    I checked in at the lobby of the Anvil Hotel and then headed to the basement entrance.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGgGK_0wN0IkZ500
    The hotel (L) and hostel (R) entrances.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    The hostel's check-in was in the lobby of the Anvil Hotel, where I could access complimentary coffee and daily newspapers.

    After checking in, the attendant handed me a key card with my bunk number on it. The card granted 24-hour access to the Cache House entrance, which was down a set of stairs on the other side of the building.

    In the hostel, I was greeted by a brightly-lit communal space with a mid-century modern feel.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN6fY_0wN0IkZ500
    Inside the hostel's communal space.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    The communal space screamed midcentury modern with a touch of old-western culture. Sleek, neutral-hued futons and chairs were topped with geometric-patterned blankets that added a pop of color.

    Apparently, it was all thanks to Post Company, a Brooklyn-based company hired by Cache House. The intention was to create a modern, functional, clean look for its communal space — and they nailed it.

    There was plenty of lounging space where guests worked on laptops, read books, and socialized.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7Pra_0wN0IkZ500
    Couches in the communal space.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    With a cluster of couches, a handful of tables, and several chairs, there was plenty of room to hang out, read the guidebooks provided, enjoy a meal, and get some work done.

    I saw up to a dozen people in the communal space at a time during my stay. Most of them said hi to me each time I entered or exited the hostel.

    After checking out the main space, I headed to my locker.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmD0I_0wN0IkZ500
    The lockers inside Cache House.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    My booking included a locker that securely stored my belongings while using the facility. Guests set the code themselves using instructions provided at check-in.

    I traveled with a backpack and a medium-sized duffel bag. After shoving them in, I realized I could have squeezed twice as much luggage inside.

    The lockers were next to the bathroom, which had modern built-ins, bright lighting, and high-end toiletries.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3Ez7_0wN0IkZ500
    The bathroom's entrance.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    I appreciated the toiletries provided from the high-end apothecary and beauty brand Co Bigelow.

    There were 12 private stalls. Some just had toilets, and some were full bathrooms with showers.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imBJL_0wN0IkZ500
    The bathrooms inside Cache House.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    I was so impressed with how clean the bathrooms were. The showers were sparkling white without gunk between the tiles. Co Bigelow toiletries hung from a tiny shelf.

    I was also surprised that there wasn't a line to use the bathroom during my stay.

    After washing up, I headed to my bunk.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1S16_0wN0IkZ500
    Inside the bunk room.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    The bunk room had the same midcentury modern style as the communal space.

    Cache House has 50 bunks, including twin, full, queen, and ADA - approved beds. Queen beds can be booked for two, but each person has to pay the full rate.

    Rates typically start at $65 in the winter and $110 in the summer.

    Each bed comes with sound-and-light-proof curtains and a drawer located beneath the lower bunks to store any belongings.

    I booked a queen-sized top bunk, but next time, I'll opt for a lower bunk.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVXCR_0wN0IkZ500
    Upper bunks at Cache House.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    When I booked the top bunk, I didn't realize I'd be making it harder to access my drawer beneath the bottom bunk.

    Since I only stayed one night, I didn't need to use my drawer. Still, if I were to return for a longer stay, I'd definitely book a bottom bunk for easier access to my belongings.

    Getting up and down the latter wasn't difficult for me because it felt sturdy and had wide steps for my feet, but I could see it being a challenge for others.

    Inside, I had a private nook with a fan, a reading lamp, and an outlet.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7sd0_0wN0IkZ500
    Inside the author's bunk.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    The privacy curtain blocked light and sound and made my bunk feel like a tiny room.

    The bed took up all of the floor space. Above it, there was a built-in shelf with an outlet, a small fan, and a set of basic rules, including no smoking and noting that quiet hours are between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

    There was also enough space to store my phone and bedtime essentials, such as a water bottle and a sleep mask.

    The bed was as comfy as the ones I've slept in at luxury hotels. I sunk into the cushy mattress and cozied up in the linens and wool bedding.

    Without noise from other bunks around me, I fell asleep as quickly as I do at home, and I slept until my alarm went off the next morning.

    In the morning, I was surprised by how well the curtain blocked light.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUTWj_0wN0IkZ500
    The author's bunk in the morning.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    My sleep mask slipped off at night, but the light didn't wake me up in the morning — the light-blocking curtain in the bunk did its job.

    After freshening up, I checked out thinking I'd likely be back.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29r3d6_0wN0IkZ500
    The street next to the hotel and hostel.

    Joey Hadden/Business Insider

    While I had reservations about staying in a hostel, this one felt clean, quiet, and comfortable. So, next time I need to save some money on a trip to Wyoming, I know where I'm staying.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Grand Teton National ParkJoeyBigelowAdaAffordable accommodationJackson Hole

    Comments / 60

    Add a Comment
    Jessie Aguirre
    6h ago
    why the f*** would anyone want to go to Wyoming to begin with? just saying
    Chris
    7h ago
    lmfao idiot 🤣
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow4 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy9 days ago
    Christina Hall looks sensational in figure-hugging jumpsuit as she announces exciting new chapter
    HELLO6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    We bought a Disney World cabin for $49,000 after living in an RV and turned it into a tiny home with ‘hidden treasures’
    The US Sun26 days ago
    Rachael Ray Took the Stage at Burger Bash Event Before Revealing She Had ‘a Couple of Bad Falls’
    People4 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show2 days ago
    Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
    MarketRealist17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Peek Inside this 5-Bedroom Mountain Rancher Home Plan with Three-Car Garage and a Walkout Basement (Floor Plan)
    homestratosphere.com19 days ago
    31-year-old moved to Wyoming with her husband to run a motel on track to bring in $412,000 in 2024: 'I freaking love it here'
    CNBC5 days ago
    We moved from California to Idaho with small-town retirement dreams but moved back after 4 years.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Drew Barrymore Abruptly Rushes Offstage During Henry Winkler Interview After She Starts Choking
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston's $580k engagement ring from Justin Theroux was truly 'unconventional'
    HELLO2 days ago
    Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
    sportstalkline.com6 days ago
    Denver Broncos star Josh Reynolds shot in head and rushed to hospital with bullet holes spotted in car window
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s notorious $1M family home undergoing major renovations by new owner: ‘Completely different’
    New York Post3 days ago
    I've been going on 20-hour Amtrak rides for over 7 years. Here are 9 things I need to pack for every trip.
    Insider3 days ago
    Man Finds Two Bins On His Lawn, Opens Them And Sees 40 Eyes Staring Back At Him
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    Shopper stunned after looking inside picnic basket purchased at local thrift store: 'I've always wanted one'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    7 scents to wear right now, according to professional perfumers
    Insider4 days ago
    King Charles’s Fury Over Queen Camilla Insults Leads to Sussexes’ Eviction from Frogmore, says Royal Commentator
    menzmag.com2 days ago
    Hells Angels member who allegedly ‘walked through’ and mopped up blood of victim in vicious beating pleads guilty to weapons charges
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Martha Stewart's Prison Nightmare: Lifestyle Guru Reveals She Was 'Forced into Solitary Confinement and Deprived of Food and Water for 24 Hours'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    ‘Blue Bloods’ Holds a Wake for Beloved Reagan at Family Dinner (RECAP)
    tvinsider.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy