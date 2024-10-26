I booked the cheapest accommodation I could find in Jackson Hole. For $150 a night, I got a bunk in a high-end hostel.

But it wasn't just any hostel — it was Cache House, a modern, sleek hostel with high-end touches.
I ended up sleeping as well as I would in any luxury hotel, and I'd definitely stay there again to save a buck.
In the basement of a historic hotel in Jackson, Wyoming, guests bunk in a room full of strangers.
Cache House is on the lower level of the Anvil Hotel. In the early 1900s, the site was home to a blacksmith shop. According to the company's website, the shop's owners built a motel in its place in 1955.
The basement began operating as a bunkhouse in the 1970s, a representative of the hostel told Business Insider. In 2020, it opened as Cache House, a "modern, elevated interpretation of the classic European hostel," they added.
I checked in at the lobby of the Anvil Hotel and then headed to the basement entrance.
The hostel's check-in was in the lobby of the Anvil Hotel, where I could access complimentary coffee and daily newspapers.
After checking in, the attendant handed me a key card with my bunk number on it. The card granted 24-hour access to the Cache House entrance, which was down a set of stairs on the other side of the building.
In the hostel, I was greeted by a brightly-lit communal space with a mid-century modern feel.
The communal space screamed midcentury modern with a touch of old-western culture. Sleek, neutral-hued futons and chairs were topped with geometric-patterned blankets that added a pop of color.
Apparently, it was all thanks to Post Company, a Brooklyn-based company hired by Cache House. The intention was to create a modern, functional, clean look for its communal space — and they nailed it.
There was plenty of lounging space where guests worked on laptops, read books, and socialized.
With a cluster of couches, a handful of tables, and several chairs, there was plenty of room to hang out, read the guidebooks provided, enjoy a meal, and get some work done.
I saw up to a dozen people in the communal space at a time during my stay. Most of them said hi to me each time I entered or exited the hostel.
After checking out the main space, I headed to my locker.
My booking included a locker that securely stored my belongings while using the facility. Guests set the code themselves using instructions provided at check-in.
I traveled with a backpack and a medium-sized duffel bag. After shoving them in, I realized I could have squeezed twice as much luggage inside.
The lockers were next to the bathroom, which had modern built-ins, bright lighting, and high-end toiletries.
I appreciated the toiletries provided from the high-end apothecary and beauty brand Co Bigelow.
There were 12 private stalls. Some just had toilets, and some were full bathrooms with showers.
I was so impressed with how clean the bathrooms were. The showers were sparkling white without gunk between the tiles. Co Bigelow toiletries hung from a tiny shelf.
I was also surprised that there wasn't a line to use the bathroom during my stay.
After washing up, I headed to my bunk.
The bunk room had the same midcentury modern style as the communal space.
Cache House has 50 bunks, including twin, full, queen, and ADA - approved beds. Queen beds can be booked for two, but each person has to pay the full rate.
Rates typically start at $65 in the winter and $110 in the summer.
Each bed comes with sound-and-light-proof curtains and a drawer located beneath the lower bunks to store any belongings.
I booked a queen-sized top bunk, but next time, I'll opt for a lower bunk.
When I booked the top bunk, I didn't realize I'd be making it harder to access my drawer beneath the bottom bunk.
Since I only stayed one night, I didn't need to use my drawer. Still, if I were to return for a longer stay, I'd definitely book a bottom bunk for easier access to my belongings.
Getting up and down the latter wasn't difficult for me because it felt sturdy and had wide steps for my feet, but I could see it being a challenge for others.
Inside, I had a private nook with a fan, a reading lamp, and an outlet.
The privacy curtain blocked light and sound and made my bunk feel like a tiny room.
The bed took up all of the floor space. Above it, there was a built-in shelf with an outlet, a small fan, and a set of basic rules, including no smoking and noting that quiet hours are between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
There was also enough space to store my phone and bedtime essentials, such as a water bottle and a sleep mask.
The bed was as comfy as the ones I've slept in at luxury hotels. I sunk into the cushy mattress and cozied up in the linens and wool bedding.
Without noise from other bunks around me, I fell asleep as quickly as I do at home, and I slept until my alarm went off the next morning.
In the morning, I was surprised by how well the curtain blocked light.
My sleep mask slipped off at night, but the light didn't wake me up in the morning — the light-blocking curtain in the bunk did its job.
After freshening up, I checked out thinking I'd likely be back.
While I had reservations about staying in a hostel, this one felt clean, quiet, and comfortable. So, next time I need to save some money on a trip to Wyoming, I know where I'm staying.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.