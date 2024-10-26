I booked the cheapest accommodation I could find in Jackson Hole. For $150 a night, I got a bunk in a high-end hostel.

The cheapest accommodation Business Insider's reporter could find in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was a queen-sized bunk in a high-end hostel for $150. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I stayed in a hostel for the first time during a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

For $150, I booked one night in a queen-sized bunk with a room full of strangers.

The hostel had modern amenities and luxury touches that made it worth the price.

After booking two nights in ultra-luxury hotels for my first trip to Jackson Hole , Wyoming, I had a tight budget for the final night of my three-day adventure.

Desperate to find accommodation under $200, I scrambled through booking sites, sorting the pricing from lowest to highest. The cheapest spot I could find was a queen-sized bunk in a hostel for $150.

I'd never stayed in a hostel before, and after bunking in a train cabin with strangers , I was a bit nervous I wouldn't sleep well.

But it wasn't just any hostel — it was Cache House, a modern, sleek hostel with high-end touches.

I ended up sleeping as well as I would in any luxury hotel, and I'd definitely stay there again to save a buck.

The exterior of Cache House and the Anvil Hotel. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

In the basement of a historic hotel in Jackson, Wyoming, guests bunk in a room full of strangers.

Cache House is on the lower level of the Anvil Hotel. In the early 1900s, the site was home to a blacksmith shop. According to the company's website, the shop's owners built a motel in its place in 1955.

The basement began operating as a bunkhouse in the 1970s, a representative of the hostel told Business Insider. In 2020, it opened as Cache House, a "modern, elevated interpretation of the classic European hostel," they added.

A street in Downtown Jackson near Cache House. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The hostel is in Downtown Jackson.

I thought Cache House was conveniently located in Downtown Jackson. I could walk to the town square, various restaurants, and popular local retail stores like Kemo Sabe, which sells high-end cowboy hats .

It's also roughly a 20-minute drive to the closest Grand Teton National Park entrance, Granite Canyon.

The hotel (L) and hostel (R) entrances. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I checked in at the lobby of the Anvil Hotel and then headed to the basement entrance.

The hostel's check-in was in the lobby of the Anvil Hotel, where I could access complimentary coffee and daily newspapers.

After checking in, the attendant handed me a key card with my bunk number on it. The card granted 24-hour access to the Cache House entrance, which was down a set of stairs on the other side of the building.

Inside the hostel's communal space. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

In the hostel, I was greeted by a brightly-lit communal space with a mid-century modern feel.

The communal space screamed midcentury modern with a touch of old-western culture. Sleek, neutral-hued futons and chairs were topped with geometric-patterned blankets that added a pop of color.

Apparently, it was all thanks to Post Company, a Brooklyn-based company hired by Cache House. The intention was to create a modern, functional, clean look for its communal space — and they nailed it.

Couches in the communal space. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

There was plenty of lounging space where guests worked on laptops, read books, and socialized.

With a cluster of couches, a handful of tables, and several chairs, there was plenty of room to hang out, read the guidebooks provided, enjoy a meal, and get some work done.

I saw up to a dozen people in the communal space at a time during my stay. Most of them said hi to me each time I entered or exited the hostel.

The lockers inside Cache House. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

After checking out the main space, I headed to my locker.

My booking included a locker that securely stored my belongings while using the facility. Guests set the code themselves using instructions provided at check-in.

I traveled with a backpack and a medium-sized duffel bag. After shoving them in, I realized I could have squeezed twice as much luggage inside.

The bathroom's entrance. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The lockers were next to the bathroom, which had modern built-ins, bright lighting, and high-end toiletries.

I appreciated the toiletries provided from the high-end apothecary and beauty brand Co Bigelow.

The bathrooms inside Cache House. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

There were 12 private stalls. Some just had toilets, and some were full bathrooms with showers.

I was so impressed with how clean the bathrooms were. The showers were sparkling white without gunk between the tiles. Co Bigelow toiletries hung from a tiny shelf.

I was also surprised that there wasn't a line to use the bathroom during my stay.

Inside the bunk room. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

After washing up, I headed to my bunk.

The bunk room had the same midcentury modern style as the communal space.

Cache House has 50 bunks, including twin, full, queen, and ADA - approved beds. Queen beds can be booked for two, but each person has to pay the full rate.

Rates typically start at $65 in the winter and $110 in the summer.

Each bed comes with sound-and-light-proof curtains and a drawer located beneath the lower bunks to store any belongings.

Upper bunks at Cache House. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I booked a queen-sized top bunk, but next time, I'll opt for a lower bunk.

When I booked the top bunk, I didn't realize I'd be making it harder to access my drawer beneath the bottom bunk.

Since I only stayed one night, I didn't need to use my drawer. Still, if I were to return for a longer stay, I'd definitely book a bottom bunk for easier access to my belongings.

Getting up and down the latter wasn't difficult for me because it felt sturdy and had wide steps for my feet, but I could see it being a challenge for others.

Inside the author's bunk. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Inside, I had a private nook with a fan, a reading lamp, and an outlet.

The privacy curtain blocked light and sound and made my bunk feel like a tiny room.

The bed took up all of the floor space. Above it, there was a built-in shelf with an outlet, a small fan, and a set of basic rules, including no smoking and noting that quiet hours are between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

There was also enough space to store my phone and bedtime essentials, such as a water bottle and a sleep mask.

The bed was as comfy as the ones I've slept in at luxury hotels. I sunk into the cushy mattress and cozied up in the linens and wool bedding.

Without noise from other bunks around me, I fell asleep as quickly as I do at home, and I slept until my alarm went off the next morning.

The author's bunk in the morning. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

In the morning, I was surprised by how well the curtain blocked light.

My sleep mask slipped off at night, but the light didn't wake me up in the morning — the light-blocking curtain in the bunk did its job.

The street next to the hotel and hostel. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

After freshening up, I checked out thinking I'd likely be back.

While I had reservations about staying in a hostel, this one felt clean, quiet, and comfortable. So, next time I need to save some money on a trip to Wyoming, I know where I'm staying.