Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Insider

    I spent 10 days solo road-tripping through Utah and Arizona. It was gorgeous, but I wish I'd known a few things before I left.

    By Eibhlis Gale-Coleman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtHh8_0w6Bcq7F00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NduI_0w6Bcq7F00
    I've always wanted to take a solo road trip, and I made it happen this summer.

    Eibhlis Gale-Coleman

    • I'm from the UK, and I took a 10-day road trip across Utah and Arizona to explore and hike.
    • Refueling my car was easier than expected, but the tunnels in Zion National Park were scary.
    • I wish I'd read up a bit more on altitude sickness and planned ahead for the lack of cell signal.

    This summer, I traveled from the UK to spend 10 days road-tripping around Utah and Arizona.

    Driving abroad always gets my nerves going, so renting a car alone in the US was a big step for me.

    The states are renowned for their beautiful hiking trails and stunning scenery, so it's no surprise that they're also home to some of the most popular national parks in the country. I visited four of Utah's "Mighty Five" before detouring south to see the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley.

    The experience was incredibly liberating, but there are some things I wish I'd known beforehand, especially since this was my first time driving in the US and embarking on a solo road trip .

    After days of trial and error, here's what I figured out.

    People weren't kidding about the lack of cell signal.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fp1fz_0w6Bcq7F00
    There were some remote stops during my road trip.

    Eibhlis Gale-Coleman

    I expected patchy cell signal on trails and far-flung corners of the national parks , but it was often shaky on entire stretches of road.

    The worst part was staying in the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park . There was no WiFi at my accommodations, and I could muster only a bar of service while sitting on one specific rock.

    I definitely wish I'd downloaded more maps and movies in advance and had been more diligent about warning my friends and family when I was probably about to become unreachable.

    Having a car with four-wheel drive would've been ideal, but I made do.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXk63_0w6Bcq7F00
    I couldn't do much off-roading in my little rental car.

    Eibhlis Gale-Coleman

    When weighing up rental cars , I decided against a vehicle with four-wheel drive simply because it cost more than one without it.

    I already paid a young-driver surcharge, and I thought I'd just stick to major roads. Plus, it was summer, so I knew I didn't have to deal with much inclement weather.

    My strategy ended up working — for the most part. The only place I really needed the extra support was in the Navajo Nation.

    I could've booked a tour or walked to some of the harder-to-get spots, but I did feel a twinge of regret as I watched the bigger cars pull out to self-drive between the buttes on the undulating Monument Valley Scenic Drive . I didn't think it would be safe to take those roads in my small car with two-wheel drive.

    There are ways to save money with national-park passes.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJAKd_0w6Bcq7F00
    The America the Beautiful pass was definitely worth it for me.

    Eibhlis Gale-Coleman

    Since I knew I'd be arriving at Bryce Canyon National Park early, I bought a pass online for $35.

    Unfortunately, that meant I missed out on purchasing the America the Beautiful pass , which grants annual access to all the national parks for $80.

    I was kicking myself since I knew I'd be visiting multiple parks on my trip. But luckily, when I went to buy my next pass at North Rim, a lovely park ranger asked whether I'd visited any other parks recently.

    They were able to knock the $35 I already paid off the $80 annual pass so I could use it for the rest of my trip.

    Waking up early is essential for Zion National Park.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6uDJ_0w6Bcq7F00
    Zion National Park was quite crowded when I visited in the summer.

    Eibhlis Gale-Coleman

    The heavy crowds at Zion National Park meant that at times, it felt more like Disney World than an experience in nature.

    I was glad I got there early (at about 7 a.m.) because the park wasn't too mobbed yet. But in hindsight, I wish I caught the quieter first shuttle at 6 a.m. because it was packed by mid-morning.

    The Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel is as scary as advertised.

    I knew Mount Carmel Tunnel in Zion was essentially just a road blasted through a mountain pass, but it was even scarier than I expected.

    Driving through the first miniature tunnel, I wondered what the fuss was about. But the big tunnel was a genuine beast, and I found the road a bit slippery and hard to navigate in my smaller car.

    The narrow lanes were also a bit harrowing. I'd be wary of driving it again, especially since the precarious road usually has two-way traffic.

    Altitude sickness is not to be trifled with.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUimk_0w6Bcq7F00
    I changed elevations a few times throughout my trip.

    Eibhlis Gale-Coleman

    Driving from the Navajo Nation to Moab, I suddenly became groggy.

    Confused, I pulled into Monticello Utah Welcome Center, where I met a lovely lady who pointed out that I'd just climbed about 2,000 feet in elevation.

    After an hour of rest, I set off again, feeling much better. But moving forward, I was much savvier about taking breaks during elevation changes to avoid any symptoms of altitude sickness.

    The spaced-out gas stations weren’t as big of a deal as I thought.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3mKJ_0w6Bcq7F00
    I typically like to have at least half a tank of gas at all times.

    Eibhlis Gale-Coleman

    After a couple of years living in Australia , I'd heard horror stories of naive travelers stranding themselves in the outback. Because of this, the prospect of spaced-out gas stations made me uneasy about driving through Utah and Arizona.

    Luckily, it was easy to manage. Some national parks even had fuel stations by their entrances.

    I still swear by the rule of treating anything near the half-tank mark as empty, but I'm glad refueling wasn't a big concern throughout my trip.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments / 37
    Add a Comment
    Sue Hart
    17h ago
    FYI... Years of road trips has taught me that You get the Best Cell coverage using either a TRAC PHONE OR STRAIGHT TALK burner phone. Buy an unlimited 30 day plan for $45.They contract with ALL THE CARRIERS. Coverage is amazing. I would say the work 95% of the time.
    Built to Shine For All
    1d ago
    Welcome to the wild west. Next time try exploring the Pacific Northwest, where you could also have grizzlies and wolves to play with.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This Gorgeous Lake Beach In Arizona Will Make You Forget About The Ocean
    familydestinationsguide.com5 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy4 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com7 days ago
    Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Henry Winkler’s Son Looks Scarily Like The Fonz In New Photo
    DoYouRemember?19 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Fans Notice the Same Thing About NFL Reporter Melanie Collins' Sunday Outfit
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline9 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com5 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s haunting note found on mountaintop: ‘Can’t feel my fingers’
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery take in Pacers game with her Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider8 days ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy3 days ago
    California's Best County to Live in is also one of State's Most Expensive, new ranking finds
    Golden Gate Media1 day ago
    Woman Shocked When Pilot Tells Passengers To Look Out The Window During Severe Geomagnetic Storm
    InspireMore2 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    King Charles Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer, Given Two Years to Live: Report
    The Hollywood Gossip1 day ago
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez was warned she’d be ‘reduced to just a reality star’ if she did ‘American Idol’
    Fox News6 days ago
    Cher and Boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards Facing Problems Amid Her ‘Overbearing’ Behavior
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy