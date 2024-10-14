Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Insider

    I'm a mom of 3 and my house was full of stuff my kids didn't use. Decluttering made space for new interests and memories.

    By Jennifer Knowles,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUuLW_0w608N2700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZ3y7_0w608N2700
    The author had a hard time letting go of things because she had memories of her children playing with them.

    Anastasia Babenko/Getty Images

    • My house became cluttered with my three kids' toys, clothes, and games.
    • I got overwhelmed by all the kids' stuff everywhere and had difficulty letting go of things.
    • I finally got rid of the clutter, and now we have room to make space for new memories.

    Before my oldest was born, I went on a shopping spree and bought everything I thought I needed for a new baby . My family and friends also did the same. As a result, before my son had even turned 1, I had more kids' stuff than anyone would ever need.

    After having a second and third child, my house was busting at the seams with kids' books , clothes, trains, trucks, stuffies, learning toys, and everything else kid-related. At one point, my in-law walked into our house and said, "Your house looks like a day care."

    I got a thrill from buying cheap things

    I enjoyed buying used toys from garage sales . I got a thrill buying an action figure for $2 or a great book for $1. At the same time, friends with older kids would give us their used toys and clothes in large garbage bags, happy to pass on their stuff, and I was equally glad to take them.

    We eventually moved to a bigger home with a dedicated playroom. I marveled at the extra space for the kids.

    Before long, the playroom was full once again. The kids had stopped using it and playing with most of their toys. The space had become too overwhelming, even for them.

    I knew I had to get rid of what they were no longer using, but I had difficulty letting go.

    Playing with the kids and their toys had created memories, and I had a hard time accepting that they were older now. I loved the moments when they were so little and wished they were still that age.

    But I knew that a cluttered house equals a cluttered mind. I also knew that in order to move forward and embrace the present, I had to let go of the past.

    It took me weeks to declutter the house

    Decluttering took weeks of emotional and physical labor. I went through the closets, piles of stuffies, and everything in between. The kids helped me haul bags from the playroom to the garage, and then we sorted piles of trash, donations, and for-sale items.

    Even though I was letting go of the items, I kept the happy memories within me. They will always be with me.

    There is still a pile of old toys in my garage, but I'm working through it, putting items up for sale, hauling away trunk loads of donations, and filling up the garbage bins.

    But our house is now free of old kids' items. And it feels so good.

    I am now more careful about the kids' stuff we bring into the house. We are focusing more on experiences and less on material items.

    We have our house back. We all feel calmer, happier, and more in control. Saying goodbye to the clutter has created more space for the good.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I inherited over 1000 collectibles from my grandmother. I kept my favorites and sold the rest, and it taught me a lesson in letting go.
    Insider6 days ago
    The Genius Closet Organization Trick We Wish We'd Known About Sooner
    Parade1 day ago
    I'm a mom of 6 and would have more kids if I could afford them. Our house is full of laughter and chaos, but I love it.
    Insider3 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
    MarketRealist5 days ago
    We bought a Disney World cabin for $49,000 after living in an RV and turned it into a tiny home with ‘hidden treasures’
    The US Sun14 days ago
    Woman, 29, who dumped her fiancé just weeks before the wedding reveals she married her maid of honor instead
    Daily Mail8 days ago
    Travis Kelce says his mom 'made it look easy' when it came to raising him and Jason Kelce
    Insider5 days ago
    ‘They Begged Everybody Around Me.’ Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Wanting Nothing To Do With Baywatch Years Later And How She Ended Up In The Doc Anyway
    Cinemablend8 days ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Elevate Your Holiday Feast with Classic Southern Cornbread Dressing!
    Charles19 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Couple Goes Viral on Reddit After Giving Wealthier Wedding Guests “Special Treatment” While Forcing Less Well-Off Attendees to Share Food and Drinks
    brides.com20 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady21 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    I inherited my parents' small business even though I didn't want it. I vowed not to do the same thing to my son.
    Insider5 days ago
    Missing fugitive father and three kids are spotted alive and well and living in the wilderness - three years after they vanished without a trace
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Meet these retired sisters in their 60s who live on cruises full time. They've already spent over 1,500 days at sea.
    Insider1 day ago
    A 49-year-old dermatologist has never used filler, despite industry pressure. Here are 3 ways she maintains glowy skin.
    Insider5 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    I'm 30, and my best friend is 75. She's shaped how I approach relationships.
    Insider4 days ago
    I bunked with 3 strangers in a shared cabin on an overnight train in Europe. It was bumpy, cramped, and I wouldn't do it again.
    Insider5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy