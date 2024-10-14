I'm a mom of 3 and my house was full of stuff my kids didn't use. Decluttering made space for new interests and memories.

The author had a hard time letting go of things because she had memories of her children playing with them. Anastasia Babenko/Getty Images

My house became cluttered with my three kids' toys, clothes, and games.

I got overwhelmed by all the kids' stuff everywhere and had difficulty letting go of things.

I finally got rid of the clutter, and now we have room to make space for new memories.

Before my oldest was born, I went on a shopping spree and bought everything I thought I needed for a new baby . My family and friends also did the same. As a result, before my son had even turned 1, I had more kids' stuff than anyone would ever need.

After having a second and third child, my house was busting at the seams with kids' books , clothes, trains, trucks, stuffies, learning toys, and everything else kid-related. At one point, my in-law walked into our house and said, "Your house looks like a day care."

I got a thrill from buying cheap things

I enjoyed buying used toys from garage sales . I got a thrill buying an action figure for $2 or a great book for $1. At the same time, friends with older kids would give us their used toys and clothes in large garbage bags, happy to pass on their stuff, and I was equally glad to take them.

We eventually moved to a bigger home with a dedicated playroom. I marveled at the extra space for the kids.

Before long, the playroom was full once again. The kids had stopped using it and playing with most of their toys. The space had become too overwhelming, even for them.

I knew I had to get rid of what they were no longer using, but I had difficulty letting go.

Playing with the kids and their toys had created memories, and I had a hard time accepting that they were older now. I loved the moments when they were so little and wished they were still that age.

But I knew that a cluttered house equals a cluttered mind. I also knew that in order to move forward and embrace the present, I had to let go of the past.

It took me weeks to declutter the house

Decluttering took weeks of emotional and physical labor. I went through the closets, piles of stuffies, and everything in between. The kids helped me haul bags from the playroom to the garage, and then we sorted piles of trash, donations, and for-sale items.

Even though I was letting go of the items, I kept the happy memories within me. They will always be with me.

There is still a pile of old toys in my garage, but I'm working through it, putting items up for sale, hauling away trunk loads of donations, and filling up the garbage bins.

But our house is now free of old kids' items. And it feels so good.

I am now more careful about the kids' stuff we bring into the house. We are focusing more on experiences and less on material items.

We have our house back. We all feel calmer, happier, and more in control. Saying goodbye to the clutter has created more space for the good.