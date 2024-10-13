Insider
I'm a multimillionaire and father of 3. I'll pay for my kids' college, but I didn't mind when my middle son decided it wasn't for him.
By Kelly Burch,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 118
Add a Comment
Ron Higgins
32m ago
Vickie Barrentine
4h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Insider6 days ago
Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
Upworthy2 days ago
The Daily South2 days ago
Tennessee woman 'left' grandson, 8, home to 'hang out with friends' before he fatally shot himself with unsecured shotgun
The Mirror US1 day ago
WWJ News Radio26 days ago
21Ninety6 days ago
thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
The Kansas City Star1 day ago
What's the one thing that always makes you poop when you're constipated (asking for a friend, not me)?
BuzzFeed1 day ago
Man meets woman on blind date without realizing it was actually a prank. Then they fell in love for real
Upworthy3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
RadarOnline1 day ago
Fox News1 day ago
Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
thecooldown.com3 days ago
Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
The World Around Jae and Beyond3 days ago
thenerdstash.com2 days ago
Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
shefinds3 days ago
My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
The US Sun1 day ago
Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
RadarOnline14 hours ago
I moved across the world to live with my son and daughter-in-law. It was a sacrifice, but I wanted to help with childcare.
Insider9 hours ago
breezyscroll.com1 day ago
Good News Network13 days ago
20-Year-Old LSU Basketball Player Flau’jae Johnson Purchases 20 Acres Of Land As A Part Of Her Goal To Create Generational Wealth
Afrotech4 hours ago
They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead
CNN2 days ago
Insider5 days ago
The Mirror US12 hours ago
Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
Upworthy2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.