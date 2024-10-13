Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Insider

    I flew on a British Airways A380 in economy and premium economy. Upgrading isn't really worth it.

    By Pete Syme,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDYQi_0w54vbPk00
    The author in economy class, and a British Airways Airbus A380.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider; Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    • I flew with British Airways in both the economy (coach) and premium economy cabins.
    • The upper deck of a BA Airbus A380 means plenty of space, even in economy.
    • I got a good deal for my premium economy ticket, and I don't think I'd pay more for the amenities.

    Premium economy has been gaining popularity with airlines and customers alike, providing a taste of luxury for those who can't afford business class.

    I recently flew premium economy in a British Airways World Traveller Plus cabin. At the time I booked, it was actually cheaper than economy class on the same flight.

    However, I don't think the benefits are worth much more than flying coach — especially on an Airbus A380 .

    Flying economy a week earlier, I found plenty of space and a stowage bin next to the window seat thanks to reserving a seat on the upper deck. By contrast, the popularity of premium economy had me sitting in the middle section.

    So, if you're looking at paying $1,000 more for premium economy, I'd suggest paying the seat reservation fee and sit in economy on the upper deck instead.

    Here's how my two flights compared.

    I took two British Airways flights between London and the US — both on an Airbus A380.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eygrt_0w54vbPk00
    An Airbus A380 at the gate at London Heathrow.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    British Airways operates its A380s to six cities in the US — a number second only to Emirates.

    It flies the superjumbo jet between London Heathrow and Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

    I flew economy from London to Washington Dulles, and premium economy on my return from Dallas/Fort Worth.

    My irreverent itinerary came about because I solo-traveled to DC for a couple of days before joining my family in the Canadian Rockies .

    Direct flights between Calgary and London were more expensive when I booked. Plus, I wanted to fly British Airways anyway for some frequent-flyer points and to experience the superjumbo jet.

    I was particularly excited about these flights because I'd be flying on the upper deck both times.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cpua5_0w54vbPk00
    The author's economy seat to Washington, DC.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    British Airways has 104 economy seats on its A380's upper deck, which most other airlines typically reserve for business class.

    The upper deck is arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration in economy, so a window seat means there's one less rowmate to worry about compared to the main deck's 3-4-3.

    Window seats on the upper deck cost more to reserve but they have a stowage bin.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jhafl_0w54vbPk00

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    I spent £79 ($104) to choose my economy window seat on the A380's upper deck. Although that's expensive, I think the space and stowage bin made it worth it.

    You also get this stowage bin sat in a premium economy window seat, but they were unavailable when I looked to reserve one.

    There was plenty of legroom, with space underneath the armrest of the front seat.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GF8dg_0w54vbPk00

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    I'm 5-foot-9 so I rarely have to worry about legroom, but I was definitely more comfortable than in a typical economy seat. Sitting here reminded me of the legroom in an aisle seat — without having to worry about passing trolleys or passengers.

    Premium economy is normally out of my budget, but I only paid £480 ($630) for that leg.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVYlR_0w54vbPk00

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    When I booked, almost eight months in advance, premium economy was actually slightly cheaper than economy on the same flight. It was also only £100 ($130) more than economy on my alternative route home from Calgary via Chicago.

    The price might have been aided by the fact that I was on a connecting route. Prices in November 2024 for premium economy direct from DFW to London are at least $2,400.

    There was plenty of space and a footrest, but didn't feel like a huge upgrade from economy.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIXxj_0w54vbPk00

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    There are a few more inches of recline than in economy, but the footrest didn't feel as useful as a legrest would — especially if you want to sleep. You do get a legrest flying premium economy in some newer BA cabins, as well as the likes of Emirates and Singapore Airlines.

    I had more legroom than in economy too, but I was pretty much just as comfortable there thanks to being on the A380's upper deck.

    BA's Airbus A380s can feel dated.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iifZJ_0w54vbPk00
    The in-flight entertainment system displayed a blue screen before being restarted.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    G-XLEK, the first A380 I flew on, is nine years old, while the second was delivered 11 years ago.

    That's not especially old, but the cabins aren't British Airways' most modern. Its A380 business class is configured in a 2-3-2 formation, whereas you'll find a more comfortable 1-2-1 on some of its Boeing 777s and 787s.

    One flight was delayed as the captain restarted the malfunctioning in-flight entertainment before takeoff.

    I was impressed by the friendliness of the cabin crew on both flights.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jry52_0w54vbPk00
    The author's drinks and snacks in economy.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    Shortly after takeoff, I got a bag of pretzels and two drinks — one of which was to go with the meal.

    In premium economy I had an orange juice after takeoff, but the service didn't feel much different.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLnHJ_0w54vbPk00
    The author's perspective in premium economy, with the passenger in front reclined.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    On my flight, there was no sparkling wine on offer after takeoff as advertised. The choice was orange juice or water.

    However, premium economy does have more drink options with three cocktails on the menu — a Gin Fizz, Bloody Mary, or Citrus Twist — but I opted for beer.

    The entertainment screen was slightly bigger, but the IFE was too glitchy for me to use it properly. Premium economy also included a better set of headphones, in contrast to economy's earbuds.

    I was excited to try the food in premium economy, with menus handed out after takeoff.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avZmk_0w54vbPk00
    The premium economy food menu.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    This touch of luxury is definitely an upgrade from economy, with one more main course on offer.

    I opted for the butter chicken.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnVt5_0w54vbPk00
    A meal tray including pearl barley salad, panna cotta, and a curry in premium economy.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    Dessert, the tropical panna cotta, was the highlight of the meal for me, and much tastier than in economy. But I couldn't say the same for the curry.

    I actually preferred the chicken tikka masala curry I had in economy.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xkIQ_0w54vbPk00
    The author's meal in economy.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    In premium economy, I did enjoy the metal cutlery and china plates, but it didn't feel like much different from the wooden cutlery in economy. Perhaps this was because all the courses came at once, unlike in business class.

    Premium economy also came with an amenity kit, but I was hoping for more.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cuSA_0w54vbPk00

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    The kit came with a sleep mask, socks, a toothbrush, toothpaste, lip balm from Scaramouche + Fandango, and — somewhat pointlessly in my opinion — a biro.

    I liked the design of the bag, it was nice to prepare to sleep by brushing my teeth in the bathroom, and the lip balm was hugely helpful.

    However, I think a kit more similar to business class, with moisturiser and aromatherapy oils, would've helped sell me on premium economy.

    I hoped premium economy would help me sleep on my redeye flight, but to no avail.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsGjr_0w54vbPk00
    The World Traveller Plus blanket.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    I've never found it easy to sleep on planes, and I probably didn't help myself by drinking beer instead of water onboard.

    The blanket was better than the one given in economy, but the lack of legrest and limited recline made me wish I could afford a lie-flat bed.

    At the end of my economy flight, I had a chicken and tomato pastry and an apple juice.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LULrM_0w54vbPk00
    The snack in economy.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    It was pretty tasty and better than I expected.

    It was a similar idea for breakfast in premium economy, where I had an egg bagel and a coffee.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTqgo_0w54vbPk00
    Breakfast in premium economy.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    Again, it was tasty, but I didn't feel the food service was worth upgrading from economy. In business class, breakfast is served on plates.

    Despite getting a good deal for premium economy, I had a more enjoyable flight in economy.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czfAS_0w54vbPk00
    The view taking off from London Heathrow.

    Pete Syme/Business Insider

    Perhaps this was because my economy flight wasn't a redeye and I had my favored window seat — but I think it largely came down to the abundance of space on offer on the A380's upper deck economy seats. Paying the seat reservation fee felt like an upgrade in itself.

    If you spot a good deal, premium economy is definitely an enjoyable experience that gives you a taste of luxury.

    But if you're looking at paying over a grand, I'd consider upgrading to business class or, on an A380, seeking an upper-deck economy seat for extra space.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A United Boeing 787 with 176 people on board had to divert after the pilot's screens went blank over remote northern Canada
    Insider5 days ago
    Airlines are launching ‘business class lite’ fares – and tickets are thousands cheaper
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Little-known airlines where you can sleep in a lie-flat bed… in economy
    The US Sun2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Jet Test Completes Four Boeing 747-400 Ferry Flights Across Three Continents
    monitordaily.com1 day ago
    Alex Salmond died as he opened bottle of ketchup, witness claims
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”
    goodshomedesign.com4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    I Was Drugged and Raped by Kanye at Diddy Party: Lawsuit
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    The Worst Canned Tuna Is Unexpectedly From A Popular Brand
    chowhound.com2 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The top 10 party universities in the US, ranked
    Insider5 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Kathy Bates, 76, was 'in tears' when she fit into Armani gown for the Emmys after 100-pound weight loss
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Homemade KFC Chicken: The Secret Recipe for the Perfect Crunch!
    Golden Glitter20 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Japan is giving free flights to international tourists, but it may backfire
    Insider4 days ago
    These are the cleanest cruise ships this year, according to the CDC — including 19 with perfect scores
    Insider5 days ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    What to do if your flight is canceled or delayed
    CNN1 day ago
    I bunked with 3 strangers in a shared cabin on an overnight train in Europe. It was bumpy, cramped, and I wouldn't do it again.
    Insider5 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    A 101-year-old former doctor who worked until he was 85 shared his 3 longevity secrets — including eating sardines
    Insider3 days ago
    Terrifying turbulence on Air Canada flight sends passengers flying, food splattered on ceiling
    New York Post1 day ago
    I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. It was the best seat on the plane.
    Insider21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy