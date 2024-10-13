I flew on a British Airways A380 in economy and premium economy. Upgrading isn't really worth it.

The author in economy class, and a British Airways Airbus A380. Pete Syme/Business Insider; Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

I flew with British Airways in both the economy (coach) and premium economy cabins.

The upper deck of a BA Airbus A380 means plenty of space, even in economy.

I got a good deal for my premium economy ticket, and I don't think I'd pay more for the amenities.

Premium economy has been gaining popularity with airlines and customers alike, providing a taste of luxury for those who can't afford business class.

I recently flew premium economy in a British Airways World Traveller Plus cabin. At the time I booked, it was actually cheaper than economy class on the same flight.

However, I don't think the benefits are worth much more than flying coach — especially on an Airbus A380 .

Flying economy a week earlier, I found plenty of space and a stowage bin next to the window seat thanks to reserving a seat on the upper deck. By contrast, the popularity of premium economy had me sitting in the middle section.

So, if you're looking at paying $1,000 more for premium economy, I'd suggest paying the seat reservation fee and sit in economy on the upper deck instead.

Here's how my two flights compared.

An Airbus A380 at the gate at London Heathrow. Pete Syme/Business Insider

I took two British Airways flights between London and the US — both on an Airbus A380.

British Airways operates its A380s to six cities in the US — a number second only to Emirates.

It flies the superjumbo jet between London Heathrow and Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

I flew economy from London to Washington Dulles, and premium economy on my return from Dallas/Fort Worth.

My irreverent itinerary came about because I solo-traveled to DC for a couple of days before joining my family in the Canadian Rockies .

Direct flights between Calgary and London were more expensive when I booked. Plus, I wanted to fly British Airways anyway for some frequent-flyer points and to experience the superjumbo jet.

The author's economy seat to Washington, DC. Pete Syme/Business Insider

I was particularly excited about these flights because I'd be flying on the upper deck both times.

British Airways has 104 economy seats on its A380's upper deck, which most other airlines typically reserve for business class.

The upper deck is arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration in economy, so a window seat means there's one less rowmate to worry about compared to the main deck's 3-4-3.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

Window seats on the upper deck cost more to reserve but they have a stowage bin.

I spent £79 ($104) to choose my economy window seat on the A380's upper deck. Although that's expensive, I think the space and stowage bin made it worth it.

You also get this stowage bin sat in a premium economy window seat, but they were unavailable when I looked to reserve one.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

There was plenty of legroom, with space underneath the armrest of the front seat.

I'm 5-foot-9 so I rarely have to worry about legroom, but I was definitely more comfortable than in a typical economy seat. Sitting here reminded me of the legroom in an aisle seat — without having to worry about passing trolleys or passengers.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

Premium economy is normally out of my budget, but I only paid £480 ($630) for that leg.

When I booked, almost eight months in advance, premium economy was actually slightly cheaper than economy on the same flight. It was also only £100 ($130) more than economy on my alternative route home from Calgary via Chicago.

The price might have been aided by the fact that I was on a connecting route. Prices in November 2024 for premium economy direct from DFW to London are at least $2,400.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

There was plenty of space and a footrest, but didn't feel like a huge upgrade from economy.

There are a few more inches of recline than in economy, but the footrest didn't feel as useful as a legrest would — especially if you want to sleep. You do get a legrest flying premium economy in some newer BA cabins, as well as the likes of Emirates and Singapore Airlines.

I had more legroom than in economy too, but I was pretty much just as comfortable there thanks to being on the A380's upper deck.

The in-flight entertainment system displayed a blue screen before being restarted. Pete Syme/Business Insider

BA's Airbus A380s can feel dated.

G-XLEK, the first A380 I flew on, is nine years old, while the second was delivered 11 years ago.

That's not especially old, but the cabins aren't British Airways' most modern. Its A380 business class is configured in a 2-3-2 formation, whereas you'll find a more comfortable 1-2-1 on some of its Boeing 777s and 787s.

One flight was delayed as the captain restarted the malfunctioning in-flight entertainment before takeoff.

The author's drinks and snacks in economy. Pete Syme/Business Insider

I was impressed by the friendliness of the cabin crew on both flights.

Shortly after takeoff, I got a bag of pretzels and two drinks — one of which was to go with the meal.

The author's perspective in premium economy, with the passenger in front reclined. Pete Syme/Business Insider

In premium economy I had an orange juice after takeoff, but the service didn't feel much different.

On my flight, there was no sparkling wine on offer after takeoff as advertised. The choice was orange juice or water.

However, premium economy does have more drink options with three cocktails on the menu — a Gin Fizz, Bloody Mary, or Citrus Twist — but I opted for beer.

The entertainment screen was slightly bigger, but the IFE was too glitchy for me to use it properly. Premium economy also included a better set of headphones, in contrast to economy's earbuds.

The premium economy food menu. Pete Syme/Business Insider

I was excited to try the food in premium economy, with menus handed out after takeoff.

This touch of luxury is definitely an upgrade from economy, with one more main course on offer.

A meal tray including pearl barley salad, panna cotta, and a curry in premium economy. Pete Syme/Business Insider

I opted for the butter chicken.

Dessert, the tropical panna cotta, was the highlight of the meal for me, and much tastier than in economy. But I couldn't say the same for the curry.

The author's meal in economy. Pete Syme/Business Insider

I actually preferred the chicken tikka masala curry I had in economy.

In premium economy, I did enjoy the metal cutlery and china plates, but it didn't feel like much different from the wooden cutlery in economy. Perhaps this was because all the courses came at once, unlike in business class.

Pete Syme/Business Insider

Premium economy also came with an amenity kit, but I was hoping for more.

The kit came with a sleep mask, socks, a toothbrush, toothpaste, lip balm from Scaramouche + Fandango, and — somewhat pointlessly in my opinion — a biro.

I liked the design of the bag, it was nice to prepare to sleep by brushing my teeth in the bathroom, and the lip balm was hugely helpful.

However, I think a kit more similar to business class, with moisturiser and aromatherapy oils, would've helped sell me on premium economy.

The World Traveller Plus blanket. Pete Syme/Business Insider

I hoped premium economy would help me sleep on my redeye flight, but to no avail.

I've never found it easy to sleep on planes, and I probably didn't help myself by drinking beer instead of water onboard.

The blanket was better than the one given in economy, but the lack of legrest and limited recline made me wish I could afford a lie-flat bed.

The snack in economy. Pete Syme/Business Insider

At the end of my economy flight, I had a chicken and tomato pastry and an apple juice.

It was pretty tasty and better than I expected.

Breakfast in premium economy. Pete Syme/Business Insider

It was a similar idea for breakfast in premium economy, where I had an egg bagel and a coffee.

Again, it was tasty, but I didn't feel the food service was worth upgrading from economy. In business class, breakfast is served on plates.

The view taking off from London Heathrow. Pete Syme/Business Insider

Despite getting a good deal for premium economy, I had a more enjoyable flight in economy.

Perhaps this was because my economy flight wasn't a redeye and I had my favored window seat — but I think it largely came down to the abundance of space on offer on the A380's upper deck economy seats. Paying the seat reservation fee felt like an upgrade in itself.

If you spot a good deal, premium economy is definitely an enjoyable experience that gives you a taste of luxury.

But if you're looking at paying over a grand, I'd consider upgrading to business class or, on an A380, seeking an upper-deck economy seat for extra space.