    A 101-year-old former doctor who worked until he was 85 shared his 3 longevity secrets — including eating sardines

    By Serafina Kenny,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jymDS_0w4FCMDT00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAgm1_0w4FCMDT00
    William is 101 years old and still exercises every day.

    Sinai Health Foundation

    • William, a 101-year-old man, is active and lives independently.
    • He has shared what he thinks are some of his secrets to becoming a centenarian.
    • They include having a varied career, lifting weights, and eating sardines.

    A 101-year-old man who worked until he was 85 shared his secrets for living a long, healthy life.

    Born in 1922 in the UK, William (who didn't share his last name) is older than Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, where he's a patient. There, doctors from the geriatrics department treat any healthcare issues that come up and provide support to help him stay healthy and live independently at home.

    William is one of a small but growing group: centenarians. In 2024, 0.03% of the US population was 100 years old or older. But the Pew Research Center, using data from the US Census Bureau, estimates this will grow to 0.1% by 2054.

    Dr. Samir Sinha, William's doctor at Mount Sinai Hospital, told Business Insider he hoped to live as long as William and mirror his optimism and curiosity.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiiXW_0w4FCMDT00
    Dr. Samir Sinha is William's doctor at Mount Sinai Hospital. Sinha helps William address any health issues that he faces.

    Sinai Health Foundation

    Though a team of doctors helps William stay healthy, lifestyle factors can also play a huge role in a person living past 100. (Their genetics most likely helps, too.)

    Sinai Health, the parent company of the Mount Sinai Hospital, shared what William thinks has helped him live so long.

    Keeping active

    William would swim four or five times a week when he was younger. Now, he walks and lifts 15-pound weights daily.

    "Beware of inactivity," he said. "I don't allow myself to become immobile."

    Sinha said William's daily mix of resistance and aerobic exercise was "ideal" to "maintain his vascular and brain health as well as to keep his muscles and bones strong."

    Research suggests that just 20 minutes of walking a day or 30 minutes of exercise that strengthens muscles a week could help you live longer.

    Eating home-cooked meals — and lots of sardines

    William said he was still preparing all his meals. Home cooking can make it easier to eat fewer ultra-processed foods , which were linked to a higher risk of 32 health issues , including type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease, in a study published in The BMJ earlier this year.

    William has also eaten sardines since the age of 6, "before they discovered omega 3s ," he said.

    Sardines contain lots of nutrients necessary for our bodies to function, such as potassium, iron, and calcium, and were linked to better cardiovascular health and lowered blood pressure in a 2023 study published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHCDf_0w4FCMDT00
    William attributes his longevity to weightlifting, a long and varied career, and sardines.

    Sinai Health Foundation

    Having a long and varied career

    William has had various jobs and didn't retire until he was 85.

    He started as a primary-care physician, then moved into public health and workers' compensation, and was a psychotherapist by the time he retired.

    "Change in careers is good for anybody," he said, adding, "You can't sleep through life. You have to stay interested."

    Sinha said a long and varied career allowed William to stay engaged and maintain a purpose, but it's also beneficial to volunteer, have hobbies, and experience social stimulation.

    The healthy-aging expert Heidi Tissenbaum, a professor of molecular, cell, and cancer biology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, previously told BI that keeping your mind busy is a basic tenet of longevity .

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Love and Protect
    22h ago
    Honestly, do we really want to live that long?
    Bridget Jones
    1d ago
    101 years old ❤️
