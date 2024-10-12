Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Insider

    I took my 2 kids to a family all-inclusive resort. They had a blast, and I did not have to do anything.

    By Leah Groth,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSlVK_0w4C84NO00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kJHW_0w4C84NO00
    The author, not pictured, says that having someone take care of her needs was what she needed.

    Fly View Productions/Getty Images

    • I'm a single working mom of two kids with no family nearby to help me.
    • I took my kids to a family-centric, all-inclusive resort in Mexico this summer.
    • My kids had fun, but I was the one who needed to be taken care of, and I loved it.

    Every year, around May, the flirtation of summer sucks me in. Fantasies of no alarms going off before sunrise, work from pool afternoons, no fights over homework or getting to after-school activities on time, or the overall pressures of keeping kids thriving during the school year.

    As a single, working mom of two with zero family in the vicinity and an ex who lives far enough that he is geographically exempt from all the daily, mundane tasks that nobody gets credit for, I am an expert multi-tasker.

    I do all the grocery shopping , prepare every meal, do 57 loads of laundry a week (give or take), keep two large hounds and a cat named Kitty alive, shuttle the kids to every practice and playdate, and still manage to make enough money to support a Brat summer lifestyle.

    "I need someone to take care of me," I joked to a friend while we were talking about support options. But perhaps I wasn't joking at all. She suggested a vacation, somewhere I could go with my kids but still sort of get a break from them. There was only one option that made sense: An all-inclusive resort .

    We flew to Mexico to a resort that caters to families

    I booked a suite at the Family Selection at Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, a family-centric resort within a resort that opened in winter 2023.

    While there are endless all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, this one particularly piqued my interest as it caters exclusively to families, offering service amenities like personalized butlers, kid-friendly restaurants, and extensive childcare options included in the nightly rate. This is what I needed, for someone else to take care of my kids for the week so I could relax and maybe read the book sitting on my nightstand for six months.

    Prior to arrival, I was already impressed when I received an email from the butler, Yari, who was assigned to our family. She asked what types of food and drinks, toiletries, and other items they should stock the room with. She also made reservations for all of our dinners , taking the pressure off me.

    I never get asked what I need

    Yari was waiting for us when we arrived. "Please let me know if you need anything or if there is anything I can help you with," she said to me, escorting us to our suite, which included two bathrooms, a separate master suite, and a huge balcony with a hot tub overlooking the ocean.

    Sure, the room was stunning, but I was more excited because it had been forever since someone asked me what I needed.

    The first night, we dined at an American-themed steakhouse , and I didn't have the pressure of figuring out what to eat for dinner since our reservations were made for me.

    The magic of an all-inclusive resort is that when your kids don't eat their steak or their $20 chicken nuggets, it doesn't make you want to cry inside.

    My kids had activities, and I could relax

    Our days were spent alternating hourly between the beach, ocean, and pools, including the family-only area reserved for guests of Family Selection, with daily activities to keep kids entertained so parents could actually relax.

    On day one, I gravitated toward a particular beach bed. Every morning, Yari made sure it was reserved and set up for us. My kids also spent time at the resort's Kids Club, which gave me periodic breaks to go to the gym. One day, I even enjoyed a massage at the spa, which was absolutely delightful.

    On day four, after sleeping for an uninterrupted eight hours without taking anything, I awoke at 7 a.m., and something was different. My head hadn't been so clear in ages. The birds sang louder, the ocean was bluer, and my children were more beautiful than I ever remembered them.

    I realized I needed help

    When I daydreamed about this vacation, it was the kids club that really sold me — the idea that my son and daughter would be taken care of so I could relax. But by the end, it was very clear that I needed help.

    There was no laundry to fold, dishes to clean, beds to make, grocery shopping, driving, cooking, or all of those menial tasks that constantly took up space in my brain. I was being taken care of, and I could finally breathe.

    In my experience, vacations aren't just an excuse to kick back and relax somewhere other than home. They offer an opportunity to escape from real life, reflect on what is working and what isn't, assess one's happiness and needs, and figure out how to make it all better.

    While I can't live at an all-inclusive resort or afford to hire a personal butler to take care of my needs 24/7, I am worth investing in. My New Year's resolution is to get some help and prioritize getting that oxygen mask on myself first so I can be a better, more present, and less agitated parent.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    George Arees
    1d ago
    There is no mention of the cost. She either has a high paying job, gets a large alimony check, or comes from a family that has money. Realistically, most hard working single parents cannot afford this kind of a trip.
    Jan White
    1d ago
    most all resorts in Mexico are safe. so are the children's clubs within the resorts. The mom only had to do her due diligence to verify both. it's not that hard to do! and it's perfectly fine for her kids to take an hour to participate it those events while she relaxed on the same property. if anything had happened, she or her butler would be contacted at once. after their activities, she and the children apparently spent time together as a family. there's absolutely nothing wrong with what this mom did. it's fine for her to take a break to take care of herself. in fact, she will then do better with all of her responsibilities. yet some of you are quickly passing judgment and try to make it out that she's a bad mom! no, she's a smart mom! some of you just straight up sound jealous. her children were safe.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I'm a single mom to a toddler and only book luxury resorts for us. It allows me to also enjoy our vacation.
    Insider1 day ago
    I worried my husband and I wouldn't last once we became empty-nesters — but we've since discovered how to keep our 24-year marriage strong
    Insider5 days ago
    As a single mom, finances can be tight. Taking my son to Legoland was a good way to teach him about money.
    Insider2 days ago
    Florida man who refused to leave his $1.25 million 'hurricane-proof' home said it was basically unharmed
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Couple divorce three minutes after wedding following groom's comment
    Indy1002 days ago
    Disney World Fans Are Freaking Out Over Prices Again, And A $22 Dollar Slice Of Cake Is Involved
    Cinemablend7 days ago
    I was married with 3 kids when I found out my husband was my cousin -it made me sick to my stomach, but I still love him
    The US Sun3 days ago
    A "forgotten" Irish girl’s name is seeing a huge rise in popularity
    Irish Central3 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    If You Own Pyrex Measuring Cups, A Check Could Be Waiting For You In The Mail
    DoYouRemember?3 days ago
    My mom shaved my biracial daughter’s head without permission — so I called the cops
    New York Post27 days ago
    3 Reasons Why No-Contact Families Are Becoming a New Norm
    psychologytoday.com3 days ago
    Woman fired after bosses monitored how often she typed when working from home
    Indy1004 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond2 days ago
    Family desperately trying to get Colorado dad home after he fell ill on European cruise
    WFXR1 day ago
    After accidental clothing donation to Goodwill, woman asks for help to locate 20 knitted sweaters
    kkco11news.com3 days ago
    ‘I took my fiancé home to meet my family and I left with no fiancé’: Woman’s life gets turned upside down when family reunion goes very wrong
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    Man meets woman on blind date without realizing it was actually a prank. Then they fell in love for real
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    After over 50 cruises, I no longer book sailings to the Bahamas or the rest of the Caribbean. Here's what I choose instead.
    Insider6 days ago
    Mom Delivers Her Newborn, Then Learns Devastating News that Her 18-Year-Old Son Had Died in a Shooting
    People7 days ago
    Family's fight for headstone for common grave baby
    BBC12 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    ‘What on earth were you thinking?’ - Judge slams young mother who took baby to Manchester riot in a pram
    The Independent21 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling an 'Elegant' $520 4-Piece Patio Set for Only $184, and Shoppers Say It's ‘Well Worth Buying’
    Parade3 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Woman who lives on a cruise ship shares the hardest part about her perfect life
    Upworthy1 day ago
    ‘Imagine giving birth and realizing the real baby is your husband’: Father of 8-weeks-old baby jealous of his own child, confirms why there is no hope for men anymore
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Biltmore Estate ravaged by Hurricane Helene: before and after
    Fox Business9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy