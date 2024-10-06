Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Insider

    My husband and I just took our first kid-free vacation. It helped me realize how much he's changed since becoming a father.

    By Katrina Donham,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IporL_0vwGhFEi00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4fnA_0vwGhFEi00
    Katrina Donham and her husband visited the High Line on a trip to New York City without the kids.

    Courtesy of Katrina Donham

    • My husband and I just went on our first vacation without our kids.
    • We left them with my mother-in-law and headed to New York City, where we used to live.
    • We reminisced about past chapters of our lives and talked about what's coming next, too.

    "I can't even remember the last time I had brunch like this," I said.

    I was sitting across the table from my husband as I savored the last bite of pan con tomato and washed it down with the last sip of my cortado at Spanish Diner in Hudson Yards.

    "Yeah, it feels like a lifetime ago," he answered.

    In some ways, it was a lifetime ago.

    We moved away from New York before having our 2nd child

    Across the table, I stared at his handsome face, which annoyingly doesn't age, and I began to remember that pivotal move we made to New York City in our late 20s. That special chapter, sans kids, lasted six years and ended four years ago.

    Suddenly, there we were, back in our old stomping grounds — the city that never sleeps — vehemently missing our daughters while feverishly tracing our footsteps back to the life we used to have, searching for the people who we used to be: a couple who enjoyed people-watching in Washington Square Park, taking the ferry out to the Rockaways on the weekend, and drinking fancy cocktails in dark places off dark streets.

    The trip was my husband's idea. At first, I wasn't keen on leaving our 2- and 4-year-old daughters for eight days, but my mother-in-law was available to take care of them, and he urged me to take advantage of the opportunity.

    After we settled our brunch bill, we took to the High Line and made our way south to the Meatpacking District. On our walk, we'd occasionally stop to admire a view and recollect memories of days gone by when we were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed transplants.

    The world was our oyster back then, and we were shucking it day and night. Now, our world revolves around our daughters, and we're completely focused on them, day and night — with the exception of this inaugural week away.

    We stopped to take a break at the "NYC Love" mural, an installation by Nina Chanel Abney on 22nd Street, and soaked in the mix of tourists and locals watching the amusing performance of a middle-aged xylophonist. To our right, we saw a couple about our age with a 2-month-old child. Immediately, we were transported back to that challenging time: April 2020, when we became parents at the height of a pandemic in what felt like a burning metropolis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrlFg_0vwGhFEi00
    Donham and her husband at Spanish Diner in New York City.

    Courtesy of Katrina Donham

    Our trip gave us time to reflect on harder times

    We had no help, support, or idea of what we had gotten ourselves into. After months of interrupted or absent sleep, we could feel the tight threads of our marriage loosening, our energy now diverted, weaving, strengthening a different bond, one with our first child .

    Twenty months later, I gave birth to a second daughter, and the weak areas in our marriage could no longer be ignored. After a few intense breaking points, we finally began to recognize each other's hurt in those first raw years of parenthood, in those first raw years of survival.

    Fortunately, we decided to "put in the work" to repair our relationship by communicating more directly, setting aside time together (just the two of us), and acknowledging each other's effort and progress.

    Miraculously, we survived and have found our new selves again, both separately and together.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bdxl_0vwGhFEi00
    Donham and her husband left their two daughters with her mother-in-law for their trip to New York.

    Courtesy of Katrina Donham

    As we got up from the wide bench to continue our stroll on the High Line, I asked that little family to the right if they wanted their picture taken. I remarked that I wished that I had more family photos of the three of us during that first hard year of parenthood. The oxytocin-charged, sleep-deprived couple handed me one of their phones, accepted, and thanked me for my thoughtful offer.

    While I snapped the photo, my husband began divulging about our experience of becoming parents , how cute their daughter was, and how they were doing a great job, the most important job, the most fulfilling job. It's all worth it — the demand, the stress, the love, the joy — he expressed.

    I then realized, as he rhapsodized about the roller coaster that is parenting, that just as I had become a mother, he had become a father. Yes, my experience of matrescence was my own and forever altered my mind, my body, and my soul, but my husband, my life partner, was forever changed, too.

    His body became our children's play yard. His mind became cluttered with real concerns, fears, and worries about our world and our girls' place in it. His soul expanded and continues to expand daily through our daughters' tight embraces, sloppy kisses, and "I love you, Dadas."

    After that happy exchange with the tiny family, we continued our walk. I wrapped my arm around my husband's waist, tears welling in my eyes.

    I'm so proud of this person. I'm so proud of us. And though I miss the "old us," I'm enjoying the "present us" — and looking forward to the "future us," too.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 41
    Add a Comment
    Dawn Schipps
    13h ago
    what a beautiful story ❤️
    Thaddeus Q Worthington
    19h ago
    the wall really isn't kind to the lady folk, is it 😬 settle, girls. find a guy and make a connection while you can. your shelf lives are a lot shorter than ours 🫤
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I spend almost as many vacation days on trips with my friends as with my family. I want my daughters to know the value of friendship.
    Insider2 days ago
    My husband and I waited to get married so that we could focus on finances and our careers. Waiting made us stronger.
    Insider18 hours ago
    23 Surprising Things About Aging That Young People Never Think About Until They Reach 40
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Sobbingly Confessed to Her Mom That She Was Mentally, Emotionally and Verbally Abused
    Inquisitr.com5 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds5 days ago
    I tried to stay close to my ex's family after my divorce. But when his sister died, I realized things had changed.
    Insider9 days ago
    Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
    The US Sun13 days ago
    Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com3 days ago
    This Wednesday, October 13, retirees will not get their Social Security checks
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    Tia Mowry Says It Was 'Ridiculous' That People Thought She and Twin Sister Tamera Were Estranged
    Complex5 days ago
    Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood
    Wide Open Country3 days ago
    New Mom Asks Husband's Family to 'Stay Elsewhere' During 2-Month Visit. Then He Asks Her to Move Out
    People5 days ago
    'Nobody Wants This' Star Justine Lupe Pooped in Her Dress While Working With Kathy Bates
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Boy, 6, screamed ‘Mummy… I’m going to die’ as he was pinned by car after being ‘rammed by farmer for stealing orange’
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Dear Abby: My best friend keeps kissing and sleeping with me and saying it’s platonic
    New York Post3 days ago
    Woman searched for 44 years to find kidnapped daughter who was adopted abroad
    The Independent1 day ago
    Empty John: 'Dying' Rocketman Elton Tragically Confesses He's Had So Many Organs Ripped Out in Secret Surgeries 'Only My Left Hip is Left'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Dear Abby: I confronted my mom about her affair — she told me to go to therapy
    New York Post20 days ago
    Ben Affleck Told He’ll ‘Never Get Rid’ of Jennifer Lopez as He Stresses During Cigarette Break: ‘I’ve Never Seen Such a Downtrodden Person’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent3 days ago
    My sister ruined my wedding with her drunk speech — now our parents want me to pay for her therapy
    New York Post4 days ago
    We moved my mom in to help us take care of our triplets. We couldn't afford childcare, but we also couldn't do it alone.
    Insider4 days ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News3 days ago
    Ben Affleck's Longtime Pal Kevin Smith Says Actor's Split From Jennifer Lopez 'Breaks My Heart'
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    Tragedy as ‘bubbly’ mum, 34, found dead in bed by teen daughter who she ‘idolised’
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Pink's husband Carey Hart shares honest family update amid 'crazy' time for the couple
    HELLO5 days ago
    'Private' Man Claims Wife Threw Him a Party for Beating Cancer, But He Pretended He Had to Work and Left
    People28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy