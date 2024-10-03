Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Insider

    A woman who lost 159 pounds shared how her diet changed before and after

    By Rachel Hosie,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApiNv_0vsiapJh00
    Maria Kirkeland before and after her weight-loss journey.

    Maria Kirkeland

    • Maria Kirkeland lost 159 pounds in two years by counting calories.
    • Kirkeland avoided hunger and maintained muscle by eating more protein and working out.
    • She made sustainable changes, such as swapping freezer fries for potatoes.

    When Maria Kirkeland began the weight-loss journey that would see her lose 159 pounds over two years, she initially didn't change the foods she ate. She just changed the quantities.

    By learning about calories — both what different foods contain and what her body needs — Kirkeland, 37, started losing weight sustainably.

    Kirkeland, from Norway, told Business Insider that despite changing her diet, she didn't feel hungry during her weight-loss journey. She credited calorie counting with ensuring she was still eating enough.

    Over time, Kirkeland changed the quality of her diet, eating more protein to help keep her feeling full and to maintain the muscle she was building after taking up strength training.

    Crucially, Kirkeland was never overly restrictive. She didn't cut out any of her favorite foods entirely, and she took breaks from calorie counting while on vacations and over Christmas, she said. This ensured she never felt deprived and could stick to her healthy habits in the long run.

    Her journey falls against a backdrop of changing attitudes toward weight loss as people increasingly reject fad diets and seek out healthy, sustainable methods. GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy have meanwhile helped dispel the myth that willpower alone is what determines a person's weight.

    Kirkeland shared how her diet before starting her weight-loss journey compared with her diet now, 159 pounds lighter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNjEK_0vsiapJh00
    Kirkeland said her dinners have changed the most since starting her weight-loss journey.

    Maria Kirkeland

    Swapping freezer fries for potatoes

    Kirkeland said she didn't change her breakfast habits much. Most days, she eats two pieces of whole-grain bread with cottage cheese and low-sugar jam, while she previously had the bread with cheese and salami.

    At lunchtime, Kirkeland would often buy salads in the work canteen that were heavy on the dressing. Now, she tends to cook at home and brings her lunches, such as a chicken salad or an omelet.

    Dinnertime is where Kirkeland describes making the biggest change. She said that her portion sizes used to be "way out of control" and that she ate mostly foods from her freezer, such as large pizzas or half a big bag of fries.

    Kirkeland said she's always preferred lean meats like chicken over steak. When buying ground beef, she added, she used to get the higher-fat pack but now opts for the leaner version.

    While vegetables used to make rare appearances on Kirkeland's dinner plates before she lost weight, she now she eats them frequently, often alongside lean meats or fish and potatoes rather than fries .

    "I feel like potatoes have been demonized throughout my youth, and I've just come to the conclusion that is some sort of weird thing from diet culture because potatoes are great," she said. "They're not very calorically dense, they're very filling, they're very satiating, and they're so nutrient-rich. I love potatoes. I eat them for almost every dinner I have."

    Small snacks make portion control easier

    Kirkeland said she used to snack a lot more throughout the day and would often eat a large chocolate bar in one go. She still enjoys something sweet after dinner but now tends to buy preportioned snacks, such as a bag of mini chocolate bars.

    "I felt like I couldn't have any chips or chocolates in the house because I would always just binge on them between meals or eat to the point where I would replace meals with them," she said. "I'd eat a whole bag of chips as a meal, especially on the weekends when I didn't have work."

    Kirkeland now follows a "take what you want but add what you need" approach, meaning she'll pair something less nutritious, such as chips, alongside other foods to make a more nutritionally balanced and satiating meal.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Victoria Viens
    2d ago
    It is so absolutely awesome wonderful job. That’s a lot of dedication wicked proud of you. You look fabulous.🌸
    Mel Zee
    2d ago
    Congrats! you look Amazing!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Conor McGregor funeral scheduled for Oct. 12 in Spain, Ilia Topuria to serve as Undertaker
    MMAmania.com2 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Skimpy Crop Top Told To Put Some ‘Clothes’ On
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Top 5 Natural Ways To Lose Weight
    allvipp.com8 hours ago
    Father told his kids to go to the car, then he got his gun and went into the room where his wife was working and shot her dead. Sentenced
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Woman's Ear Infested by Dozens of Tiny Fungal Spores in Shocking Discovery
    Shin11 hours ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com8 days ago
    7 Age-Defying Haircuts That Can Make You Look Younger After 40: Shag, More
    shefinds17 hours ago
    I tried to stay close to my ex's family after my divorce. But when his sister died, I realized things had changed.
    Insider6 days ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds3 days ago
    Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    I never knew about eye floaters until I woke up with lines and dots in my eyesight. Here's what I learned about my new condition.
    Insider1 day ago
    What happened to Tim and Veronica from ’90 Day Fiancé’?
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Target Is Selling the Cutest $35 Platform Boots That Look Just Like an Ugg Style That's More Than 4x the Price
    Parade2 days ago
    Weird viral photo of Adele's face exemplifies the phenomenon called the Thatcher effect
    Upworthy5 hours ago
    My husband and I have traveled in a camper van for 25 years. Living in such a small space can be draining on our relationship.
    Insider4 days ago
    My mom is 68 and I track her location. I want to make sure she's safe.
    Insider2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja13 days ago
    My husband is the primary breadwinner, and I stay home with the kids — but our marriage is not 'traditional.'
    Insider1 day ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    I Tried Our Most Popular Meatloaf Recipes and This One Was, Without a Doubt, the Best
    Allrecipes.com2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Angela Simmons Opens Up About Her 8-Year-Old Son Asking Questions About His Slain Father: ‘In The Last Two Years He’s Been Looking Online’
    Hollywood Unlocked2 days ago
    We move states every couple of months for my wife's work. We feel at home regardless of where we go.
    Insider2 days ago
    Target Is Selling a $30 'Perfect for Fall' Midi Dress Similar to Designer Styles Almost 6x the Price
    Parade1 day ago
    This $53 Tote Bag Looks Just Like One Gisele Bündchen Keeps Wearing for $200+ Less
    Us Weekly1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy