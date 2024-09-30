Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Insider

    To burn fat and improve blood sugar, try intermittent fasting, a new study says

    By Gabby Landsverk,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJoMo_0vpIznPf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i75xV_0vpIznPf00
    There's even more evidence intermittent fasting may help people burn fat and control their blood sugar.

    Sasithorn Phuapankasemsuk/Getty Images

    • Fasting may lead to better blood sugar control and more fat loss, suggests a study on metabolic syndrome.
    • Evidence indicates that intermittent fasting helps you eat less without cutting calories.
    • If you're curious about the benefits of fasting, a researcher recommends a 12-hour fast overnight.

    Eating all your meals and snacks in an eight- to 10-hour window each day may help you to lose weight and improve your blood sugar control, new research suggests.

    The findings, published September 30 in Annals of Internal Medicine , add to a growing school of evidence that intermittent fasting has promising health benefits, particularly for people who want to tackle their metabolic health.

    Intermittent fasting is a hugely popular diet, often touted by celebrities, longevity influencers, and C-suite executives. The idea is that it's not just about what you eat, but when. Adherents limit all of their food intake to a specific window of time each day, which varies based on which style of fasting they follow.

    In the new study, people who fasted for three months lost more weight than those who didn't, and ate fewer calories without specifically trying to.

    Here's more detail:

    The study, explained

    A research team from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and The Salk Institute wanted to test whether fasting could help people with metabolic syndrome , a collection of risk factors for chronic illnesses. The condition includes high blood sugar as well as high levels of body fat, and increases the odds that someone will develop heart disease and diabetes.

    For three months, the researchers followed 108 adults with metabolic syndrome, in theirs 50s on average.

    Half of the participants were randomly assigned to follow their typical eating pattern, with some general nutrition advice about healthy eating, such as seeking inspiration from the Mediterranean diet .

    The other half were given the same advice, but were also instructed to limit their eating to eight to 10 hours a day, and tracked their eating on a smartphone app called myCircadianClock.

    By the end of the study, both groups lost a small amount of weight. However, participants who did intermittent fasting lost a bit more weight, and had a much bigger drop in their body fat percentage, since more of the weight they lost was fat instead of muscle.

    They also had significantly better blood sugar control and HbA1c , a measure of average blood sugar over time that's used to screen for diabetes and prediabetes.

    Fasting works by helping you eat less, experts say

    The science behind fasting suggests it's effective because it helps you eat less.

    The fasting group in the newest study ate 350 fewer calories on average each day, according to the data, although they weren't specifically asked to cut calories. Most of that calorie reduction came from eating fewer carbohydrates and less fat. They ate about the same amount of protein.

    Previous evidence suggests that eating enough protein can help maintain muscle during weight loss. That may explain why participants in this study held on to their muscle mass, while other research has found some kinds of fasting may have a risk of muscle loss .

    To get the benefits of fasting, stop eating at night

    Another potential benefit to fasting is that it helps you tap into your body's natural internal clock, known as circadian rhythm, Satchidananda Panda , a pioneer in fasting research and co-author of the latest study, previously told Business Insider.

    Panda and other experts say the easiest way to start reap the benefits of fasting is to stop eating three hours before bed .

    This simple 12-hour fast may boost your health and help cut down on potential junk food snacking , too.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A nutrition researcher shares how she eats to avoid an afternoon blood sugar crash
    Insider7 days ago
    Cardiologists Say These Are 7 Good Fruits To Keep Your Arteries Clean: Berries, Citrus, & More
    shefinds2 days ago
    ‘I’m an Oncologist—This Is the Afternoon Snack I Eat Almost Every Day for Cancer Prevention’
    Parade2 days ago
    I wanted my coffee shop to become a haven for Hurricane Helene survivors. The storm totally destroyed it.
    Insider1 day ago
    Britney Spears Suffered Second & Third Degree Burns In Bizzare Home Fire: “Blew Into My Face”
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    A 37-year-old nurse got unusually short of breath on a hike. She had stage 4 lung cancer.
    Insider5 days ago
    Diddy Couldn’t Get 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil From Costco, According To The Company, Which States It Doesn’t Even Carry The Product
    UPROXX6 days ago
    Creole White Bean Soup
    M Henderson26 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Wives
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment13 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    5 signs someone will be a nightmare to divorce, according to a divorce lawyer
    Insider5 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    The Genius Recipe That Has Us Rushing to the Store to Buy Lemons
    Parade1 day ago
    My husband and I spent $275 at Fleming's Steakhouse. The pricey restaurant was better suited for business dinners than date nights.
    Insider5 days ago
    I'm 58 and work as a nanny. I wish I could be as present with my own grandchildren.
    Insider5 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Selena Gomez would rather not talk about being a billionaire
    Insider20 hours ago
    I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 6 popular items that are worth the hype and 4 I'd skip.
    Insider2 days ago
    This Shih Tzu Is Searching For Home After Growing Family No Longer Able To Care For Him
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    After having 2 kids, I realized I wanted more. I put my career on hold to be a present mom.
    Insider3 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja4 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Keep The Kitchen Sink Area Decluttered & Organized
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    15 of the best specialty items to get at Aldi this month for $5 or less
    Insider1 day ago
    I tried to stay close to my ex's family after my divorce. But when his sister died, I realized things had changed.
    Insider3 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Mermaids in the Cape Fear River: North Carolina's Mysterious Folklore
    Town Talks14 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy