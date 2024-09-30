Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Insider

    I used to feel comfortable removing my hijab in women's-only spaces. But people post photos of everything on social media now.

    By Anmol Irfan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FshNC_0vocOJih00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXvJP_0vocOJih00
    Anmol Irfan says she no longer feels comfortable removing her hijab at women's-only social events.

    Courtesy of Anmol Irfan

    • I used to remove my hijab in women's-only spaces, like gym classes and social events.
    • But photos and videos of me have ended up online, even after I've asked people to be mindful.
    • I know it's not done with malicious intent, but it's made me uncomfortable removing my hijab.

    Last week, while scrolling through Instagram, I stopped on my gym trainer's latest story. It wasn't unusual for her to post, and I was going to scroll right past until I realized that this particular video was of the class I had attended that day.

    For most people, this wouldn't mean much; these days, it's common to document everything on social media . But it was jarring and very unexpected to see myself on someone's Instagram without a hijab. This class was supposed to be a women-only space, and I had dressed accordingly. But now I felt uncomfortable at the thought of not only being filmed without knowing but also having that video posted on a public platform.

    I've asked people to be mindful of what they post

    It may only have been a few seconds, but it was enough for me to see myself clearly, which meant other viewers would, too. When I messaged my trainer asking her to take it down, she did, thankfully. But her response, trying to justify it and make it seem like her posting wasn't that big a deal, made me feel as if she didn't take my concern too seriously.

    This isn't the first time this has happened to me. It's not even the first time this has happened to me in a gym class, despite my multiple reminders not to take pictures or videos of me without a hijab to both my instructors and people around me every time I'm in a women-only space.

    I've had friends accidentally post Snapchats of a group gathering. A few years ago, for a friend's pre-wedding event, we decided to celebrate with a relaxing girl-only pool day. It wasn't relaxing for me; I spent half the event either taking group pictures for everyone else or sitting in a corner to avoid being in everyone's videos.

    Though I have asked people to be careful to make sure I'm not in any pictures, I've become increasingly uncomfortable at these women-only gatherings . I've felt like I'm asking for too much.

    I know that none of this is done maliciously, and I don't hold anyone at fault. Most often my request probably slipped the other person's mind.

    The way we post on social media has made me feel like an outsider

    Asking someone not to post on social media can be awkward. And while this is no one's fault, it has made me feel like an outsider, even in Pakistan, my own country, and my community. More than that, it means my relationship with my hijab has also slowly changed over the years, as there are fewer spaces where I feel comfortable being without it outside of the comfort of my home.

    When I attended a baby shower last month, I dressed in hijab even though the guests were only women. A few people even asked me why I had chosen to do so, given that no men were present. I gave vague answers to some, unsure of how to word it in a way that wouldn't make me seem overly anxious or like I was accusing anyone of anything preemptively.

    I am now hyperaware when I'm not in hijab that I might still be seen by people who I don't want to be seen by because someone posted photos of the event I'm attending. I feel more comfortable being in my hijab at social events because when I'm not, a part of me is on the lookout for a camera — and as a result, I end up enjoying events a lot less. Ironically, the digital tools that are meant to make us more connected are perhaps the very reason I feel a bit more isolated.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 631
    Add a Comment
    Kay C
    9h ago
    Yes people take pics and post them on social media and are you trying to say people should just quit taking random pictures because it could jeopardize your safety? I think our country is done making all these accommodations. This is ridiculous if you’re that concerned about being seen without the hijab on your head then don’t take it off, problem solved. Don’t sit there and try to make it my problem. Tired of things being shoved down our throat on a regular basis because people are hypersensitive to everything nowadays. There are bigger problems in the world lady like the homelessness, immigration, cost of food and gas, but you want us to put all this aside and be concerned about your hijab?
    Arf
    11h ago
    Womp womp. Your choice.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    7-Year-Old Girl Went 30 Hours Without Realizing She Was Bitten By Rattlesnake and Nearly Lost Her Leg
    People1 day ago
    Mazda EZ-6 EV goes on sale with a starting price under $25,000
    electrek.co3 days ago
    I wanted my coffee shop to become a haven for Hurricane Helene survivors. The storm totally destroyed it.
    Insider1 day ago
    5-year-old kid died after his mother and stepfather locked him and his younger brother in the basement, poured cold water on them, and beat him with a pipe and belt; pair found guilty
    thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
    5 Signs That Give Away a Woman's Age: Men Notice Them Instantly
    Dontae2 days ago
    At least 25 feared dead as school bus carrying children aged 9 & 10 and their teachers bursts into flames in Thailand
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com4 days ago
    A Gen Xer with a master's degree hasn't found work in 9 years. He says he's only landed four interviews.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    A 19-year-old was raped and murdered inside her apartment over 30 years ago. Genetic genealogy finally led to a suspect
    The Independent28 days ago
    Britney Spears Suffered Second & Third Degree Burns In Bizzare Home Fire: “Blew Into My Face”
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Minnesota man shot co-worker dead in parking lot after she ‘repeatedly rebuffed' his advances
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Airline forces disabled war correspondent to crawl to bathroom on plane because it bans wheelchairs
    New York Post1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    Rebel Wilson has married her fiancée Ramona Agruma, 2 years after she was almost outed by a reporter
    Insider3 days ago
    I'm a CEO and the breadwinner for my family. My husband decided to leave his high-stress job to care for our daughter.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Tattoo Artist Embarrasses HIV-Positive Client Mid-Tattoo: “Did You Do Bloodborne Pathogen Certification?”
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence on Diddy After Arrest
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    5 signs you have eldest-daughter syndrome, from a therapist who was the oldest of 6 kids
    Insider4 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Sober Drew Barrymore Admits Drug-Rape 'Epstein Island' Movie 'Blink Twice' Made Her Almost Weep Over Her Booze Blackouts
    RadarOnline6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy