Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Insider
I tried every popular workout but nothing stuck. Orange Theory helped me finally become a fitness lover.
By Jessica Tzikas,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rebel Wilson has married her fiancée Ramona Agruma, 2 years after she was almost outed by a reporter
Insider1 day ago
'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' looks at Casey White, a man who escaped prison with a corrections officer. Here's where he is now.
Insider3 days ago
Insider3 days ago
Town Talks1 day ago
I'm a New Yorker who visited Portland, Maine, for the first time. Here are 7 things that surprised me.
Insider8 hours ago
NewsNinja3 days ago
A United Airlines pilot ordered pizza for all his passengers after an emergency landing left them stranded
Insider18 hours ago
I used to feel comfortable removing my hijab in women's-only spaces. But people post photos of everything on social media now.
Insider18 hours ago
Insider1 day ago
NewsNinja5 days ago
A veteran cinematographer says he can barely afford a $5 McDonald's value meal after the Hollywood strikes
Insider1 day ago
I've been dating my girlfriend for 3 months and just asked her to move in. I'm worried I made a big mistake.
Insider3 days ago
My husband and I spent $275 at Fleming's Steakhouse. The pricey restaurant was better suited for business dinners than date nights.
Insider3 days ago
My husband and I met on Tinder when we were both in our hookup eras. 2 weeks later, we said I love you.
Insider1 day ago
I spent 3 years trying to gain my boyfriend's trust after I cheated on him. What I really needed to do was forgive myself.
Insider3 days ago
James Corden says he tried taking Ozempic to lose weight, but 'it didn't really work.' Here's why it isn't for everyone.
Insider1 day ago
I tried to stay close to my ex's family after my divorce. But when his sister died, I realized things had changed.
Insider1 day ago
Ellen DeGeneres admits she was an 'immature boss' after talk-show controversy led to her fall from grace
Insider5 days ago
Insider5 days ago
Insider9 hours ago
I've always had a hard time decluttering. When my childhood home burned down, I learned a lot about letting go.
Insider2 days ago
J. Souza8 days ago
This woman has been on 17 cruises in the past year. Here are her 9 tips for first-time, budget, and solo cruisers.
Insider1 day ago
André Emilio4 days ago
I love cruises, but my wife of 33 years doesn't. I've gone on 30 without her — and the arrangement works for us both.
Insider1 day ago
Is 'Nobody Wants This' getting a second season? Here's what we know about the future of the charming Netflix rom-com
Insider9 hours ago
André Emilio14 hours ago
I tried 6 different brands of syrup from the grocery store. It's worth paying a little extra for the big names.
Insider4 days ago
I've always been curious to go skydiving and finally tried it at 60. I enjoyed it, but I won't go again.
Insider1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0