I recently came across a video on social media depicting a futuristic intersection on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. It featured wide highways, sweeping curves, pedestrian walkways, modern buildings, and plenty of automobiles. The caption explained that this engineering marvel would open in 2032.

What will Prince William County really look like in 2032, and will we need all those roads?

For decades, Prince William’s growth has been driven by a relatively simple economic formula. The federal government hires people. Defense contractors and other businesses hire people to support the government. Those employees buy houses, automobiles, groceries, restaurant meals and just about everything else.

We build roads to accommodate them, schools to educate their children and shopping centers to collect their money.

It’s been a pretty good arrangement. But what happens when artificial intelligence begins replacing the people who make that arrangement work?

Thousands of employees spend their days processing paperwork, reviewing contracts, analyzing information, preparing reports and administering programs. Much of that work is increasingly within AI’s capabilities.

The same applies to government contractors. Companies employing hundreds of analysts, programmers, accountants, administrative personnel and support staff may discover they can accomplish the same work with considerably fewer employees.

I’m not suggesting AI will eliminate government employment. It won’t. But even a 20% reduction in certain categories of employment could have enormous consequences for Northern Virginia.

And the impact won’t stop at the office door. The restaurant serving lunch to government employees doesn’t care whether its customers were replaced by software. Neither does the dry cleaner, barber, automobile dealership, real estate agent or neighborhood coffee shop.

A disappearing paycheck has a way of disappearing from the local economy.

Prince William is particularly vulnerable because so much of our prosperity is connected, directly or indirectly, to federal spending.

Our elected officials spend considerable time debating road improvements, widening highways and planning transportation infrastructure based on projections of population and employment growth. But what if those projections are wrong?

What if thousands of commuters no longer need to travel to offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Alexandria or Washington because their jobs have disappeared or been fundamentally transformed?

What if AI reduces employment while autonomous vehicles and intelligent traffic-management systems improve the efficiency of existing roads?

We could find ourselves spending billions preparing for traffic congestion that never materializes.

Of course, there’s another possibility. AI could create new industries, attract new businesses and generate employment opportunities we haven’t imagined. Northern Virginia’s data centers and technology infrastructure might position us to benefit enormously.

But there’s a catch. Data centers consume substantial electricity and land while employing relatively few people compared with traditional office complexes. They don’t buy many restaurant lunches.

By 2032, Prince William could face some uncomfortable decisions about its tax base, economic development priorities and continued dependence on residential growth. We might need fewer office buildings, different educational programs and an entirely new approach to attracting employers.

Six years isn’t very long. Yet six years ago, most Americans had never used generative artificial intelligence. Today, it’s changing how businesses operate.

I’m not arguing that we should stop building roads or preparing for growth.

I’m suggesting that our supervisors, planners and economic development officials should consider a future in which the relationship among economic growth, employment and traffic is fundamentally different.

That futuristic Minnieville Road intersection may be impressive, but before we build the roads of 2032 perhaps we should spend a little more time thinking about who will be driving on them.

We need to “connect all the dots.” This would be an excellent topic for the 2028 Prince William strategic planning team to consider.

Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.