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Loudoun County
Loudoun driver killed in high-speed crash near Manassas National Battlefield
By InsideNoVa Staff,2 days ago
A 39-year-old Loudoun County resident died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday near Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Police said the driver of a 2023 Hyundai Tucson was heading north on Lee Highway near Pageland Lane “at a high rate of speed” when the car veered off the roadway and struck a tree.
Police identified the driver as 39-year-old Assiatou Barry of Loudoun, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip .
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