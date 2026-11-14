A 39-year-old Loudoun County resident died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday near Manassas National Battlefield Park.

Police said the driver of a 2023 Hyundai Tucson was heading north on Lee Highway near Pageland Lane “at a high rate of speed” when the car veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

Police identified the driver as 39-year-old Assiatou Barry of Loudoun, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip .