Connor Kwitkin ran for 123 yards and one touchdown and Maddox Noles accounted for three more scores as third-seeded Battlefield defeated sixth-seeded Stafford 35-0 Friday in the first round of the Class 6, Region B playoffs.

Noles, the Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year, ran for a touchdown and threw for two more. He finished the game 7 of 9 passing for 142 yards.

Battlefield led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime.

Miami commitment and district defensive player of the year Noah Glover got things started in the first quarter when he blocked a punt and returned it 10 yards for the Bobcats' first touchdown.

Kwitkin added a 2-yard run followed by Tyler Kurre catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Noles to close out the first quarter scoring.

Noles connected with Kurre in the second quarter for a 4-yard score. Noles closed the scoring out in the third off a 1-yard run.

Zylan Walton recovered a fumble in the first quarter for Battlefield and Ethan Stowell grabbed an interception in the second.

For the game, Battlefield totaled 330 yards of offense.

The Bobcats (10-1) are at No. 2 Brooke Point (10-1) Nov. 20 in the region semifinals.