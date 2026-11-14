It was a field storm 19 years in the making.

Woodbridge lined up for a 28-yard field goal attempt from the left hash with a second to go in Friday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal against Gar-Field.

If it went through, the Vikings would force overtime to complete a stunning rally from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. If not, the Red Wolves would walk away with a generational triumph in an upset on their hated, ancient rivals’ own turf.

The horn sounded and the kick sailed wide left simultaneously, a signal for the ensuing wave of white-and-red delirium to charge onto A.T. Howard Field.

Fifth-seeded Gar-Field secured its first playoff victory since 2007 with a 17-14 win at No. 4 Woodbridge to eliminate last year’s regional runner-up, and will travel to top-seeded Colonial Forge Nov. 20 for a spot in the regional final. At 9-2, the Red Wolves have won their most games in a season since they also went 9-2 in 2001.

This was also the first time Gar-Field and Woodbridge had faced each other in the postseason since 2007.

In a chippy affair Friday ridden with at least 20 penalties including two for unsportsmanlike conduct, Gar-Field’s defense largely held firm against the dynamic Vikings, forcing almost as many punts (four) in the first half as allowed first downs (five).

Samuel Barlay’s 57-yard touchdown grab late in the first, on the opening play of Gar-Field’s third possession, was the first offensive touchdown scored by either side in the last two weeks after Woodbridge won the regular season finale 9-7.

The Red Wolves added to their lead with a 28-yard field goal midway through the second before the Vikings got on the board in the final seconds of the half with a 12-play, 61-yard scoring drive that featured a well-executed fake punt and was capped off by Jadan Taylor’s four-yard run.

Gar-Field may not have scored after receiving the second half kickoff, but for head coach Zach Edmunds, running the clock down to less than 90 seconds left in the third was the next best thing. The Red Wolves moved the ball 71 yards in 18 plays, turning it over on downs on the Woodbridge 5, but now their defense was rested.

“They got after us and busted our butts last week,” Edmunds said of the Vikings’ defensive front. “[We] challenged the O-line this week to show who we were.”

Tyson Hadden’s six-yard run with less than nine minutes left made it 17-7, and Woodbridge answered immediately with a 50-yard scoring drive of their own and Taylor’s second touchdown. Forced to punt on their next drive, Gar-Field handed it back to Woodbridge on their own 31 with 1:49 to go.

The Vikings (9-2) moved methodically down the field, aided by a pair of ill-timed Gar-Field penalties and two big plays from James Shaw, and were at the Red Wolves’ 6 with less than a minute to go.

After two incompletions and a false start, Woodbridge lined up for the field goal with one second showing on the clock. It didn’t miss by much, but the unbridled joy of the Red Wolves meant “everything” to Edmunds. It took several minutes after the handshake line for the team's celebration to slow down enough for their coach to address them, overflowing with pride at the fact that they were "back on the map."

Gar-Field had lost nine straight playoff games dating back to 2007, including a forfeit in 2011 and an upset as the top seed in the region during the spring 2021 season.

“I’m interested to see what kind of wind this puts in our sails, to see what we can do and how we can build off this,” Edmunds said.