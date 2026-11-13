As a health professional, I believe that the debates around how our country invests in healthcare – through Medicaid, vaccine access and even global health more broadly – are important to discuss.

Our health has a major impact on our lives. Access to vaccines and affordable healthcare save children’s lives and help them live better, healthier lives. As a primary care physician who worked in childhood immunizations, I believe vaccines must be distributed equitably. Medicaid and global health partnerships help make that happen.

Medicaid/CHIP (the Children’s Health Insurance Program, called FAMIS in Virginia) covers roughly half of all children in the United States. Here in Virginia, some 1.8 million Virginians – 22% of the state’s population – count on Medicaid for their health coverage.

U.S. support for global vaccines through programs like Gavi has helped immunize 1.2 billion children, preventing more than 20 million future deaths and, in the process, keeping Americans safer and healthier, too.

These investments in vaccines and Medicaid are saving US citizens from diseases like measles. Yet last year Congress authorized cuts to Medicaid, which are already harming the health of millions of US citizens; 5 million fewer people across the country and in Virginia had access to Medicaid in June 2026 than they did in June 2025.

No matter who is elected in November, our representatives and senators in Congress must take action to protect Medicaid coverage and vaccine funding here and around the world to save children’s lives.

– Mora Estafanous, Woodbridge