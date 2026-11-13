Two separate shootings in Prince William County within a span of less than four hours Thursday night left three people injured and resulted in one arrest, police said.

At 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the Landing at Mason’s Bridge Apartments in the 13100 block of Masons Bridge Road in Woodbridge after an 18-year-old victim was shot during an altercation with an acquaintance, Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok said.

Others at the scene took the victim to an area hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

The suspect turned himself in to police without incident later in the evening. Police charged 18-year-old Jeremiah Lakeith Randolph of Woodbridge with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Perok said.

Later that night at 10:13 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 10700 block of Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas, Perok said.

Investigators were subsequently notified that two people had arrived at a local hospital connected to the gunfire. A 19-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body, and a 19-year-old woman sustained injuries from shattered glass.

According to police, the two victims were inside a vehicle when the gunfire occurred. The shooting does not appear to be random, and the investigation remains ongoing. No suspect information is currently available, Perok said.