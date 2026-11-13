Northern Virginia continues to be one of the fastest growing areas in the United States. Despite federal job losses from DOGE over the past two years, our region is set to return to positive job growth by the end of 2026.

A little over 2.6 million people are living in the area right now, and that number is expected to climb to over 3 million in the next few years. This growth has bolstered the local economy but has also created a significant challenge – especially around the cost of housing.

The most recent Virginia Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission report shows that the Northern Virginia region needs over 60,000 new affordable housing units to support growing industries in manufacturing, healthcare and information technology.

Organizations like the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and others have warned that this gap in affordable housing units risks business growth opportunities that would directly lead to slower economic output. We know that the problem exists, but the only way to solve it is through additional data and regional cooperation.

It is important to understand that decisions related to housing cannot be made in a vacuum. We know that there is a direct correlation between where a person lives and their health, educational and economic outcomes. A home dictates a huge part of our lives, including access to public transportation, school quality and employment opportunities. We need to re-think how we zone land so that the decisions are more focused on the residents that zoning impacts.

Historically, zoning has been very one-dimensional. We separated zoning and therefore buildings out by their use – residential, commercial, industrial, etc. To create a truly integrated housing plan, we must look at how zoning affects housing development – not just within an individual jurisdiction, but across an entire region.

For example, if more affordable housing opportunities are needed closer to National Landing to support the growing workforce there, it would make sense for both Arlington County and the city of Alexandria to examine their current zoning overlays together. Until late last year, that was very difficult to do. Now, the Virginia Zoning Atlas empowers lawmakers to make informed decisions about zoning policies that create more equitable outcomes and fuel growth.

The data within the Virginia Zoning Atlas provide localities with a clearer picture of how zoning is affecting housing development. More importantly, it gives the public the opportunity to see how zoning affects the supply, and therefore the affordability, of housing. Most Virginians don’t grow up learning about zoning in school. We rarely think about zoning at all. However, it impacts where we live, where we eat, where we shop, where we go to school and dozens of other things in our daily routines that we often don’t give a second thought to.

Many localities in Northern Virginia have tried to engage their citizens about rezoning efforts. Those outreach efforts are challenged because the average citizen does not have a clear understanding of the effect zoning has on housing, economic development and education. More importantly, these efforts are done on a locality-by-locality basis rather than regionally.

We must empower Virginians first by providing them with more knowledge about how the zoning process works and how they can influence zoning decisions. This includes training series or community engagement conversations so that policymakers and residents have a better understanding of the wants and needs of the locality and region.

Continuing to focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing in Northern Virginia makes sense. It is important to do it using more data and more regional cooperation so that housing is not being built for the sake of housing – but for the betterment of the region’s citizens for the next 10 to 20 years.

Jill Norcross is executive director of the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance.