Luciano’s New York Style Pizza and Restaurant has opened in Old Town Manassas following a soft opening in October.

The family-owned eatery, at 9412 Battle St., previously operated a location in New Jersey and specializes in New York-style pizza and Italian dishes.

The menu includes Margherita and Sicilian pizzas, garlic knots, meatballs, stromboli, pepperoni rolls, chicken wings and pasta dishes. The restaurant also offers homemade sauces and desserts, including Italian lemon cake and cannoli.

Its recipes include homemade ingredients ranging from Italian sauce to cannoli cream.

The New Jersey location opened in 2008 and was sold in 2015, according to the owner, who asked to only be identified as John J.

Luciano’s offers dine-in and takeout options, with a menu centered on traditional pizzeria fare and Italian comfort food.

The owner said the restaurant will begin offering its full menu once the hood for the exhaust in the kitchen is installed.