Two McLean parents have been charged after hosting a massive party with hundreds of teens, underage drinking, fireworks and disorderly conduct, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Fairfax County officers responded to the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive after multiple 911 callers reported a large party “that had gotten out of control,” police said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a large crowd and fireworks being discharged. They worked to restore order and safely disperse the crowd.

Authorities determined the homeowners, Lisa Vaughan, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, both of McLean, had organized the party for their teenage child.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for Lisa Vaughan and Aubrey Vaughan on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance. The Vaughans later turned themselves in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where they were released on $1,000 unsecured bonds each, police said.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision when hosting gatherings involving minors,” the release stated. “While these events are often intended to be fun and enjoyable, circumstances can change quickly. We encourage parents and homeowners to remain mindful of activities taking place on their property, take steps to prevent underage drinking, and contact police if concerns arise or a situation begins to escalate.”