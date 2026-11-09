After 26 seasons, Nathan's Dairy Bar in Manassas under new family ownership

Nathan’s Dairy Bar, at 8948 Mathis Ave. in Manassas, is entering a new chapter.

The ice cream shop announced the transition to new family ownership in a Nov. 8 Facebook post, welcoming longtime family friends as its new owners after 26 seasons in business.

The families will continue working together through a partnership to help ensure a smooth transition while maintaining the shop’s traditions, ice cream quality and customer service, according to the announcement.

“For 26 seasons, Nathan’s Dairy Bar has been more than just an ice cream shop,” the post stated. “It’s been a place where memories are made, friendships are formed, and generations of families have gathered for something sweet.”

The business was founded in 2001 by Manassas resident David Hutton, who named the shop after his son, Nathan, according to the business website.

Nathan’s specializes in soft-serve ice cream, offering a variety of flavors and sherbet options. The shop also changes its featured flavors twice a week and promotes special offers through its Facebook page.

In its announcement, the families thanked customers for their support over the past 26 seasons and expressed their commitment to continuing the business’s legacy.

“New Family, Same Sweet Tradition!” the post stated.