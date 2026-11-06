Naresh Bhatt admits dismembering wife's body, denies murder as prosecutors complete cross-examination

“You ready? You’re a liar.”

These were the first words of Prince William County prosecutor Matthew Sweet on cross-examination of Naresh Bhatt Thursday afternoon during day 17 of Bhatt’s murder trial – a day during which Bhatt testified his missing wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, committed suicide and that he dismembered and disposed of her body.

A wide round of applause erupted immediately following Sweet’s opening line, amid a full gallery that had endured largely stunned silence since the morning’s proceedings.

Judge Kimberly A. Irving quickly called for order.

Bolstered by a thick New York accent, Sweet – the deputy commonwealth’s attorney – came out swinging, occasionally raising his voice at Bhatt during his nearly four-hour cross-examination of the defendant that began at 1:25 p.m.

Sweet laid out the names of Mamta’s family members, as well as numerous civilian and police witnesses – asking Bhatt whether he had lied to them.

Bhatt answered yes to all of them.

Tracey Lenox, chief public defender for Prince William County, had concluded her two-day direct examination Thursday morning.

Sweet was unable to elicit a first-degree murder confession from Bhatt, despite the concealment and defilement charges being all but confirmed when Bhatt admitted to dismembering the body of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, with a saw in late July 2024.

While the jury is expected to find Bhatt guilty on the two lesser charges, given the defendant’s confession, it remains to be seen whether jurors will be convinced of the murder charge’s legitimacy “beyond a reasonable doubt” – which also requires proof of premeditation.

Reversing course

Thursday’s court session featured constant sequences of bombshells as Bhatt returned to the stand for a second day.

After over two years of claiming Mamta had disappeared or run away – and maintaining that he was oblivious to her true location – Naresh Bhatt walked back his earlier claims during graphic morning testimony that drew gasps from the audience.

Sobs from Gita Kafle, Mamta's mother, pierced the courtroom silence Thursday morning as Bhatt contended that Mamta committed suicide in late July 2024.

Bhatt said he found Mamta unconscious beside her own vomit, pesticides and pills in the early-morning hours of July 30, 2024. Bhatt said he tried to perform CPR on his unconscious wife.

He later confessed to cutting up her body with a saw and knives and said he placed her remains in the household trash before taking it out for curbside collection.

Prosecutors have said Bhatt used his Tesla to take bags containing Mamta's remains to dumpsters in the region, but Bhatt testified her body was placed only in the trash can left for collection.

Bhatt testified he did not call 911 out of fear and panic. He added that “over 3,500 hours of meditation” over the past two years in prison had not provided him any more insight as to why he did not do so.

Bhatt also said he had considered committing suicide after his wife's death.

A Manassas Park nurse and mother, Mamta Kafle Bhatt was last heard from on July 29, 2024. She was 28.

Naresh Bhatt, 39, was arrested in connection with his wife’s disappearance in August 2024. He has been charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and physical defilement of a dead body, though no body has been found.

Google searches under the microscope

Bhatt’s Google searches resurfaced Thursday, as a topic of focus for both the defense and commonwealth.

Bhatt revealed to Sweet that he had undertaken around “14,000” Google searches in the months leading up to Mamta’s disappearance, including for his ex-fiancée, Lalita Bhatt, from his computer with top secret military access as an IT employee.

Another ex-fiancée also came to light, along with a Colombian love interest previously revealed by the prosecution.

Yet Bhatt denied having any affairs.

Sweet reiterated Bhatt’s multiple searches regarding the consequences of a spouse’s divorce and ultimate death in Virginia – but Bhatt stood firm and repeatedly denied any physical abuse of Mamta, despite Sweet entering into evidence several photos Mamta had sent to Bhatt of her bruised face with a bloody hand visible in the image, circa December 2023.

Sweet also displayed separate videos from Mamta to Bhatt in December 2023, whereupon Mamta told her husband, “This is the second time” – with Bhatt’s mother, who often lived with the couple in the Bhatt residence and whom the prosecution alleged also regularly mistreated Mamta, speaking in the background.

Bhatt’s text replied to Mamta’s “second time” comment stated: “I will sign divorce papers. I don’t want this again.”

‘Surma’ and a child stripped of her parents

As the final exclamation mark in his cross-examination – despite the evident conclusion that Bhatt would still refuse to confess to murder – Sweet referenced Bhatt’s contact name for Mamta in his phone, which was revealed during the prosecution’s witness testimony last week.

“Bad memory,” alongside a running man emoji, was the name Bhatt had given Mamta’s contact card, according to the prosecution’s prior screenshots.

“Mamta called you ‘my king,’” Sweet deadpanned, “You never called her my queen?”

“That’s not the culture,” Bhatt replied. “You have to learn the culture to understand.”

Sweet retorted that he was learning it today through Bhatt.

Bhatt said he had also previously called his wife “Surma” in his phone contacts, a Nepalese term meaning “brave.”

Sweet also accused Bhatt of enlisting in the military to boost his “ego” – which Bhatt denied. The prosecutor also asserted that “It was all a lie, wasn’t it?”

“Because of everything you’ve done to Mamta, you are going to be the ‘bad memory’ for Neema,” Sweet said – referencing the now 3-year-old daughter whom the world now knows will never see her mother again.

According to Irving and the attorneys for each side, rebuttal witnesses are expected Monday following Lenox’s redirect examination.

Barring any unplanned interruptions, it is likely that closing arguments will be heard Tuesday, setting the stage for jury deliberation and a possible verdict by the end of Thursday – which would be Nov. 12, a full week before the initial end date of Nov. 19.