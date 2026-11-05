Highland to retire Nate Ament's jersey and number

The Highland School in Warrenton will retire Nate Ament’s jersey and number 10 during a ceremony at the school Feb. 12.

He will become the first athlete in the school’s 98-year history to receive that honor.

The ceremony is being held the day before the Milwaukee Bucks play at the Washington Wizards. Ament is a rookie with the Bucks after being selected with the 13th pick overall in the 2026 NBA Draft after one season at the University of Tennessee.

Ament played his final two high school seasons at Highland after transferring from Colgan High School in Prince William County.

As a senior, he led the Hawks to the VISAA Division I state championship in Highland’s first season in the classification. The Hawks finished 42-8 and ranked No. 14 nationally in the final MaxPreps boys basketball poll.

Ament also earned McDonald’s All-American honors and was named both the Gatorade Virginia High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the VISAA Division I Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.