Gar-Field girls basketball coach charged after allegedly sexually assaulting player

The head coach of the Gar-Field High School girls basketball team has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a player.

Demetrius Montrell Felder, 47, of Woodbridge, faces five counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, Prince William County police said in a news release Thursday.

Felder in June picked up the 15-year-old girl, a player on the team, drove her to an undisclosed location in the county and sexually assaulted her before taking her back to her home.

“The victim additionally disclosed a subsequent incident where the accused inappropriately touched her while giving her a ride home,” police said in the release.

Felder was arrested and charged Wednesday, when police concluded the investigation. He is being held without bond.

None of the reported assaults were determined to have occurred on school grounds.

Felder is also an assistant teacher at Beville Middle School in Dale City.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding this investigation to contact police.

Felder, who is also known as "Mookie," began as Gar-Field's head girls coach for the 2024-25 season.

He was a four-year varsity basketball player at Potomac High School and a freshman reserve on the Panthers' 1995 Group AAA state championship team. He went on to become an all-state point guard for Potomac.