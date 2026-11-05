Political spin: DJs tend turntables outside Virginia polling stations on Election Day

Christian Zammas has been DJing since the 1990s. He’s a self-proclaimed veteran of the rave scene.

But he had never worked a gig quite like the one that consumed his Election Day.

Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Zammas leaned over his controller on a grass strip beside the parking lot at Gladys West Elementary School in Fredericksburg. There were no strobes or beams, just the orange glow of streetlights some 45 minutes before polls closed.

Last month, Zammas received a text message out of the blue from a nonprofit called DJs at the Polls . He applied and was ultimately chosen as one of 2,000 DJs to perform live at polling places across the country. According to its website, DJs at the Polls was founded in 2009 as a national, nonpartisan Get Out the Vote initiative “that encourages more people to have their voices heard by turning Election Day into a celebration.”

___________________________________________________________________

This article was written by InsideNoVa's news partner, Fredericksburg Free Press, and republished with permission. Sign up for Free Press newsletters here.

___________________________________________________________________

Zammas began his morning playing at University of Mary Washington Dahlgren, which serves as a polling station in King George County, before arriving at Gladys West around 3 p.m. Each set lasted for four hours.

“Everything’s been positive,” he said of feedback. “I haven’t had anybody negative come by. The election officials, the pollsters would come out and say, ‘We just want to let you know that we love this. We want you to come back next year.”

DJ Christian Zammas spins tunes for voters at Gladys West Elementary in Fredericksburg on election night Nov. 3, 2026. Joey LoMonaco | Fredericksburg Free Press

Across town at Hugh Mercer High School, Fredericksburg-based DJ Boobie eased into the R&B hit “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison. As he was being interviewed, a woman approached from across the parking lot.

“Thanks so much for this,” she told him.

‘Just having a good time’

Amanda Carter is the mother of Justin Carter, who was elected to an at-large seat on Fredericksburg City School Board Tuesday night. She arrived at the polling station around 5 a.m. and stayed all day, with the exception of leaving for one hour for a doctor’s appointment.

“At first, people were like, ‘Where’s that music coming from?’” she said of having a DJ. “But I like it. It makes it lively… I had to tell him I liked it.”

DJ Boobie, too, learned of the opportunity through a text message. He played at three sites Tuesday: Gayle Middle School in Stafford, King George, and finally Hugh Mercer.

Fredericksburg-based DJ Boobie tends his turntable as part of DJs at the Polls at Hugh Mercer Elementary School in Fredericksburg on Nov. 3, 2026. Joey LoMonaco | Fredericksburg Free Press

“It’s a little unique, but you take the opportunities whenever they come up… Honestly, it was a lot more than I expected. I didn’t expect it to be as big as it was… I saw people dancing to and from the polls.”

Voting can often feel thankless, echoed Zammas, especially on Election Day itself. There’s often traffic and long lines once voters arrive.

Music, he said, can help lighten the mood while performing one’s civic duty.

“We’re just having a good time, just vibing,” Zammas said. “I’m not pushing a message other than ‘vote.’ You can’t complain if you don’t vote.”